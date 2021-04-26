Increasing shift towards online platform to fuel demand in the global Precision Agriculture market. The market has been witnessing development of new technology. Fortune Business Insights has announced publishing of a report, titled “Precision Agriculture Market” Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Remote Sensing, GPS/GNSS Systems, Variable Rate Technology (VRT), Guidance Software, Geomapping), By Application (Crop Management, Financial management, Weather Forecasting, Person and Inventory Management, Irrigation Management)and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027.

“Key players are expected to emphasize on integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Precision Agriculture market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights

Top Players

Precision Planting LLC,

TeeJet Technologies,

CropMetrics LLC,

Trimble Inc.,

Ag Leader Technology,

Deere & Company,

Raven Industries, Inc.,

Lindsay Corporation,

Monsanto Company,

Valmont Industries, Inc.,

Topcon,

Farmers Edge Inc.

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2027. Additionally, rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Segmentation of Precision Agriculture Market

1. By Component

Hardware

Sensors and Monitoring Devices

Cameras and Display

Mobile Devices

UAVs

Software

Services

2. By Technology

Remote Sensing

GPS/GNSS Systems

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Guidance Software

Geomapping

3. By Application

Crop Management

Financial management

Weather Forecasting

Person and Inventory Management

Irrigation Management

4. By Geography

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Precision Agriculture Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of Market Share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Queries Addressed In Precision Agriculture Market Report:

What opportunities are present for the market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Construction Equipment?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is the market being utilized?

How many units are estimated to be sold in 2021?

Key Features of Precision Agriculture Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2027.

Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2023 of industry.

The global market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2023. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Major Table of Content for Precision Agriculture Market:

