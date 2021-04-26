This “Prebiotic Ingredient Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Prebiotic Ingredient market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Prebiotic Ingredient Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
Prebiotic ingredients are the non-digestible food ingredients used in the gut to increase populations of healthy bacteria, aid digestion, and enhance the production of valuable vitamins.
Globally, nutraceutical products are gaining importance and are becoming a part of consumers’ daily dietary practice. The main reason for this growing popularity is the change in consumer lifestyle and increase in awareness. Increasing intake of high-fiber functional food and prebiotics by the food and beverage industry is linked to benefits, such as improved digestion, lower stress response, better hormonal balance, and a decrease in cardiovascular diseases. These benefits raise awareness among the consumers, which drives market growth. The increasing importance of nutraceuticals, on account of the rising health awareness, consumer shift toward natural ingredients, and regulatory support intended to promote the inclusion of functional ingredients are expected to fuel up the demand for inulin and FOS, as functional ingredients.
Increasing demand for fortifying food with prebiotic ingredients is expected to increase the market expansion of prebiotic ingredients in Europe. Inulin is widely utilized in the food processing sector, as it is a good and healthy substitute for fat and sugar. A rise in concerns about diabetes and obesity across the region will further encourage demand for prebiotic-based fortified food and beverages.
Germany holds the top position in the foodservice sector in Europe, accounting for one of the major consumers for the additive and ingredient market, including emulsifiers in the region. Bakery and confectionery sector of the country consumes the largest part of the emulsifiers, while the meat industry emerges as a growing sector for the market, promising to drive the market studied in the coming years.
