Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Plastic Antioxidants Market by Type (Phenols, Amines, Phosphites, Organic Sulfides, Antioxidant Blends, and Others), Form (Liquid and Solid), and Polymer Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”. According to the report, the global plastic antioxidants industry was pegged at $3.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Major motivators for market growth

Protection provided by antioxidants against thermal and oxidative degradation and promising plastic consumption have boosted the growth of the global plastic antioxidants market. However, the implementation of stringent regulatory policies hampers the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in use of agriculture plastic is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Click Here To Access The Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6264

Phenols segment dominated the market

Based on type, the phenols segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global plastic antioxidants market, owing to rise in the adoption of high-performance plastic. However, the phosphites segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. As phosphites function as an extender that enhances the life cycle of the final products, which increases the growth of the segment.

Polymer resin segment to manifest fastest CAGR through 2026

Based on polymer resin, the polypropylene segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% through 2026, owing to rise in demands across the range of industries. However, the polyethylene segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global plastic antioxidants market, due to rise in demands of polyethylene in the packaging industry.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-polymers-market/purchase-options

North America to manifest the fastest CAGR:

The market across North America is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise the increase in the adoption of plastic material for packaging used in various industries. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific the market dominated in 2018, contributing to around half of the total revenue, owing to the presence of a huge consumer base i.e. established automotive and electronic & electrical industries, and stable growth in the construction industry.

Major market players

SI Group

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Dover Chemical Corporation

Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd

Amfine Chemical Corporation

3v Sigma USAInc

Songwon

Solvay S.A

Obtain Report Details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plastic-antioxidants-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Market Pulse: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research