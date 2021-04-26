“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Parcel Sorting Robots Market report is a skilled and in-depth analysis by specialists on the present state of the Parcel Sorting Robots business.

Through the combination of the sorting robot system and the industrial camera’s fast reading and intelligent sorting system, it can realize the fast sorting and information recording interaction after the package weighing/reading. The sorting robot system can greatly reduce the manual demand in the sorting process, improve the sorting efficiency and automation, and greatly improve the sorting accuracy.

In the Parcel Sorting Robots report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. This report also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

Top Companies Mentioned in Parcel Sorting Robots Report are:

KUKA

GreyOrange

Zhejiang Libiao

HITACHI

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd

Fetch Robotics

Amazon Robotics

Starship Technologies

Wuxi A-carrier Market by Type:

Full-automatic

Semi-automatic Market by Application:

Logistics Picking

Logistics Handling