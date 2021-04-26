Organic wine is processed from grapes that are grown as per the organic farming standards without the use of artificial chemical fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and other chemical-based ingredients during the growth and even after that. In addition, organic wine is free from sulfur, yeast nutrients, fining, and produced by using indigenous yeasts and other organic ingredients. Along with organic grape vineyard practices, other factors such as minimalistic and manipulative approaches in wine making techniques will boost the growth of the organic wine market. There has been considerable demand for organic food & beverages from consumers since the past few years and the food & beverage manufacturers have already started to use organic cereals, fruits, and vegetables.

Regions covered :-

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Ask for sample copy of this report:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11330

Companies covered :-

King Estate Winery, Grgich Hills Estate, Xinjiang Tiansai WineryCo., Ltd., Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Avondale, Elgin Ridge Wines, Kendall-Jackon Winery, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, and La Cantina Pizzolato

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The impact of COVID-19 has majorly hit the hospitality and restaurant segments as the government restrictions were majorly imposed on these public places due to the high turnover of people which has indirectly hit the sales of food & beverages.

Manufacturers have felt the heat as the grapes in the farm were not transported to the distilleries at the right time degrading the quality of the grapes and craving out losses.

Sluggish market predictions for the future has made manufacturers aware of new online sales channel, which can boost the sales.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

With the demand of consumers for organic food items and increasing health diseases due to the use of fertilizers and pesticides in the fruits & vegetables which enter into the human food chain, there has been a rise in demand for organic wine by many wines consuming developed nations. The factors driving the global organic wine market is an increase in awareness among millennials toward healthy foods & beverages, health problems caused by grapes, rise in the standard of living in developed countries, and awareness against chemical-based fruits & vegetables. In addition, rise in consumer demand for vegan-friendly, carbon-neutral, biodynamic, preservative-free, and certified organic wines has increased the global demand for organic wine. However, high prices of raw materials and harsh weather conditions affecting the grapevines are major restraints of the global market.

New product launches to flourish the market

Manufacturers have been focusing on processing organic wines that are free from sulfur, inorganic yeast, and are 100% handcrafted. Leading market players have come up with new natural techniques of processing wine so that the wines made are class in quality and taste. Avondale’s holistic way of making delicious, natural wines has made it one of the market leaders in the organic wine market. Avondale’s “Armilla Blanc de Blanc 2013” is made using some of the finest grapes collected from the own grapevines of Avondale’s. Grapes for the wine are handpicked in the morning at 18˚ to 19˚ Celsius and the whole bunch of grapes is pressed and the juice is settled in stainless steel tanks for natural fermentation. The blended wine is then left for 24 months after which it is allowed for the second fermentation in glass and is kept for 60 months before launch in the market. Armilla has fresh effervescent acidity is crisp and complemented by a full velvety mouth feel with hints of citrus.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact [email protected] Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11330?reqfor=covid

Regional insights

The European countries account for the highest organic wine consumption because of high demand from France, Germany, and the UK, as people here are more aware about the health benefits of organic products. North American countries like the U.S. and Canada have shown a tremendous increase in demand for organic wines in the past few years. Asia-Pacific countries like Japan, Singapore, and South Korea hold the major share in the region due to the developed economy and demand for healthy food & beverages.

Key Benefits of the Report: This study presents the analytical depiction of the global organic wine industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global organic wine market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global organic wine market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global organic wine market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years. If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11330 Questions Answered in the Organic Wine Market Research Report: Which are the leading players active in the organic wine market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps? About Allied Market Research: Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Contact Us: David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research