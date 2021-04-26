Kombucha is a fermented tea that contains flavors of tea, sugar, yeast, and bacteria for fermentation and is widely consumed to detoxify the body. The global kombucha market offers a variety of flavors for consumers by adding essence to fermented drinks. Some of the popular kombucha flavors are citrus, herbs, & spices, coconut, apple, flowers, and mango. Kombucha helps in improving body function, lifts mood swings, boosts energy level, and improves digestion. Moreover, kombucha is used in the treatment of arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other degenerative diseases and helps in improving the immune system. The global kombucha market is growing rapidly due to the demand for alternative beverage drinks.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Flavors, and Distribution Channel Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Millennium Products, Inc., Reed’s, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Revive Kombucha, Kosmic Kombucha, Cell-Nique Corporation, Buchi Kombucha , Gt’s Kombucha, Townshend’s Tea Company, The Humm Kombucha LLC, Red Bull Gmbh, Makana Beverages Inc., Nesalla Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, and Kombucha Wonder Drink

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The kombucha market has seen surge in demand during the pandemic, as people are demanding healthy food & beverages, which improve the immunity and provides required nutrition, which is fueling up the global kombucha market. However, the food & beverage processing units are facing problems as raw materials & labors are unavailable due to the pandemic.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in application in medicine & drug manufacturing, demand for alternate healthy beverages in the food & beverage industry for the health benefits, and rising heart & cardiovascular diseases are boosting the demand of the global kombucha market. In addition, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, and demand for healthy food & beverages for improved immunity are the factors driving the global kombucha market. However, lack of awareness about kombucha as a healthy beverage and high increased calorie of kombucha drinks due to sugar content restrainthe growth of the market. Contrarily, increased use of kombucha by the pharma industry due to its medicinal properties will boost the market demand.

New product launches to flourish the market

Leading market players have come up with new & interesting flavors that have increased the demand for kombucha drinks. Companies like Wonder has launched some of the most innovative combinations of flavors and organic ingredients that are rich in taste as well as healthy for consumption. “14 oz” by Wonder Drink Kombucha is relaunched variant of the old drink by the company and it comes in new refreshing fruit flavors with the goodness of tea and other ingredients. 14 oz has less than 10 gm of sugar content, which decreases the calorie content and also has organic prebiotic plant fiber that is gluten-free. The launch of products like “14 oz” with minimum sugar with the same taste has been fueling up the demand of kombucha.

Awareness through social media

Marketing & advertisement teams of the market leaders are trying to promote kombucha using social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other sites to create awareness about the health benefits of kombucha. The active millennials on social media and more people joining the platform for entertainment & information are targeted to create demand for kombucha due to the awareness by the videos and posts. The social media teams are posting videos of brewing and trending them using popular hashtags so that it can have a wide reach. Some of the popular hashtags used are #kombucha #kombuchaontap #relaxation and many other hashtags that cab reaches people who love refreshing and rejuvenating drinks.

Key Benefits of the Report This study presents the analytical depiction of the global kombucha industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global kombucha market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global kombucha market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global kombucha market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years. Questions Answered in the Kombucha Market Research Report: Which are the leading players active in the kombucha market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

