Ketogenic Diet Food Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Ketogenic Diet Food Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The ketogenic diet food market involves ketognic ingredients derived from, in the form of soft gels or added in the food and drinks, in their natural liquid state. It is common to find high-fat supplements in healthy fats, like coconut oil, avocado oils, and grass-fed butter.
Key Market Trends:
Ketogenic Diet as a Weight-loss Strategy
The rise in obesity has been one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease, along with dyslipidemia, hypertension, and diabetes, contributing to metabolic syndrome, among adults in the United States. Ketogenic diet is gaining considerable attention as a potential-weight-loss strategy, due to the low content of carbohydrate and more fat. Renewed interest and the adoption of the ketogenic diet, in association with clinical and scientific research, has been gaining momentum in the market and is expected to grow in the forecast period. The ketogenic diet is a strict schedule of low-carbohydrates, rich in fatty foods that force the body into a state of ketosis, which is when the fat starts burning, instead of carbohydrates, for the production of energy. Standard ketogenic diet carries 4:1 ratio, which means and parts of fats with respect to one part of carbohydrate and proteins. This particular combination of micronutrients changes the way the energy is being used in the body, converting fat into fatty acids, and ketones in the liver.
Europe dominates the Market
Europe has the largest population of consumers who are following the ketogenic diet trend, followed by consumers of North America. The ketogenic diet has been primarily followed by those looking for low-carb diet and to reverse Alzheimer’s and reduce epileptic seizures in children. As per an independent study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition, for building long term consumer trust in available ketogenic food products, the food has to be healthy and safe. Thus, it will push them to spend more. The ketogenic diet therapy (KDT) has been in Germany since ages and other countries. It is widely used to produce ketones as an alternative source of brain cell energy fuel, indigenously used to treat epilepsy in children.
Ketogenic Diet Food Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Ketogenic Diet Food market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Ketogenic Diet Food market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ketogenic Diet Food market?
Detailed TOC of Ketogenic Diet Food Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 MARKET DRIVERS
4.2 MARKET RESTRAINTS
4.3 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Supplements
5.1.2 Beverages
5.1.3 Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry)
5.1.4 Dairy
5.1.5 Other Product Types
5.2 Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hypermarket and Supermarket
5.2.2 Specialty Stores
5.2.3 Convenience Stores
5.2.4 Online
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 South Africa
5.3.4.4 Other Countries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Nestle
6.3.2 Know Brainer Foods LLC
6.3.3 Zenwise Health LLC
6.3.4 Perfect Keto
6.3.5 Ample Foods
6.3.6 Sports Research
6.3.7 Danone SA
6.3.8 BPI Sports Inc.
6.3.9 Ancient Nutrition LLC
6.3.10 Pruvit
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
