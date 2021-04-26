The global “Industrial Gas Turbine Industry” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Industrial Gas Turbine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Capacity (1-2MW, 2-5MW, 5-7.5MW, 7.5-10MW, 10-15MW, 15-20MW, 20-30MW, 30-40MW, 40-100MW, 100-150MW, 150-300MW, 300+MW), By Sector (Electric Power Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing), By Technology (Heavy Duty, Light Industrial, Aeroderivative), By Cycle (Open Cycle, Combined Cycle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Industrial Gas Turbine Market share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

“The global industrial gas turbine market size was valued at USD 10.45 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.70 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period (2020-2027)”

Industrial Gas Turbine Market

Industrial Gas Turbine Market

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Industrial Gas Turbine Market:

General Electric

Siemens

Rolls-Royce plc.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Ansaldo Energia

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Caterpillar

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Man Energy Solutions

Opra Turbines

Centrax Gas Turbines

“Growing Need to Contain GHG Emissions from Power Plants to Boost the Market”

Gas turbines refer to engines that convert mechanical energy to electric energy through the combustion of natural gas and other liquid fuels that drives a generator. Electricity thus generated is supplied to businesses and households using power lines. These turbines produce power more efficiently compared to traditional power plants and are, therefore, in high demand. This is a major factor that will drive the global industrial gas turbine market growth in the forecast period. Conventional coal-fired power plants have been known to emit large amounts of toxic gases, speeding up the process of global warming. For example, the International Energy Agency’s Global Energy and CO2 Status Report of 2018 finds that coal-fired power plants were the largest contributor to emissions in 2018, increasing at a rate of 2.9% from 2017. Moreover, the report also states that 30% of global CO2 emissions in 2018 were as a result of coal-generated electricity. Thus, the urgency to develop cleaner techniques to generate electricity is expected to ramp up the demand for industrial gas turbines in the coming decade.

Regional Analysis for Industrial Gas Turbine Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Industrial Gas Turbine Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

