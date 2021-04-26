“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Plasterboard is a panel made of calcium sulfate dihydrate (gypsum) usually pressed between a facer and a backer. It is used to make interior walls and ceilings. This ‘Drywall’ construction became popular as a quicker alternative to traditional lath and plaster. Plasterboard is used to help builders and designers meet building regulations for fire protection, acoustic insulation and thermal efficiency. It can also help to control condensation and potential damage in areas of high humidity.

Fletcher Building Ltd

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

National Gypsum Company

Etex Group

USG Corporation

KNAUF Gips KG

Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc.

Georgia Pacific LLC

Saint-Gobain S.A.

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Acoustic plasterboard

Moisture resistant plasterboard

Fire-resistant plasterboard

Insulated plasterboard Market by Application:

Residential

Commercial