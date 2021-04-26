This “Health and Fitness Club Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Health and Fitness Club market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Health and Fitness Club Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Health and Fitness Club Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The health and fitness club market report offers key insights into the latest developments. Based on the service type, the market is further segmented into membership fees, total admission fees, and personal training and instruction services. The geographical segmentation offers holistic, as well as specific market sentiments of every region around the world, along with their representative countries.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Inclination Toward Health Clubs for Fitness
Globally, increased consumption of unhealthy food and sugar is causing obesity, which leads to diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. The rise in awareness among millennials has resulted in an increase in expenditure on healthy lifestyle and fitness activities, which is encouraging them to join fitness clubs. Moreover, Gen X is more likely to be the consumer of health clubs than any other demographic, so health clubs are focusing to keep this consumer segment engaged, and continuing to invest in their gym and health memberships by offering personalized service offerings. Due to intense competition in the market, key players are trying to distinguish their service offerings by providing a unique value proposition and benefits to survive in the highly competitive environment, which is encouraging more people to join the fitness and health clubs.
North America Dominates the Global Market
The US health and fitness club market was valued at USD 31.81 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period. Rising health awareness and increasing obesity among consumers in the United States are likely to support the market growth in the region. The number of adults aged from 20 to 64, who are the largest gym-going demographic, has increased, spurring demand for gym memberships in the recent past. As a result, many baby boomers are expected to sign up for health club memberships, as they become more health conscious with age. Most multipurpose health/fitness facilities offer a wide variety of specialty exercise services, equipment, and programs designed to encourage people of all ages and fitness levels to participate in a regular exercise that drives the health and fitness club market in the United States. Some examples are LA Fitness Irvine and Life Time Fitness Chanhassen, MN, and many more.
Health and Fitness Club Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Health and Fitness Club Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Health and Fitness Club Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Health and Fitness Club Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Health and Fitness Club Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Health and Fitness Club market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Health and Fitness Club market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Health and Fitness Club market?
Detailed TOC of Health and Fitness Club Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter Five Forces Framework
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Service Type
5.1.1 Membership Fees
5.1.2 Total Admission Fees
5.1.3 Personal Training and Instruction Services
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.1.4 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia – Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 South Africa
5.2.4.4 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 South Africa
5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Planet Fitness Inc.
6.3.2 Town Sports International Holdings Inc.
6.3.3 UFC GYM
6.3.4 Crunch Fitness
6.3.5 The Bay Club Company
6.3.6 Gold’s Gym International Inc.
6.3.7 Equinox Holdings Inc.
6.3.8 24 Hour Fitness USA Inc.
6.3.9 Self Esteem Brands LLC
6.3.10 EXOS
6.3.11 LTF Holdings INC.
6.3.12 LA Fitness International LLC
6.3.13 Goodlife Fitness
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
