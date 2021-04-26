The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global White Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global white oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade, product type, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/white-oil-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026):

Forecast Market Size (2026):

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is leading the growth for white oil. Sub-regionally, under Asia-Pacific, China comprises of biggest share of consumers for the same due to its growth as a lucrative marketplace for cosmetics and skincare products. In India, as much as three fourth of white oil consumption goes into cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries and its massive application lies in hairdressing, which is a part of cosmetic industry. Japan is the third largest cosmetic industry and only increasing with augmenting demand from visiting tourists and others in the region for its cosmetic products, which is creating a space for heavy production of Japan-made cosmetics within the country itself. This will further drive the market for white oil in the region. Its property of being water-resistant is useful in additional places like textiles, plastic polymers, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and adhesives. Summing up, growing demand from different industries will strengthen the desirability of white oil across.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

White oils are highly refined oils manufactured from traditional paraffinic or naphthenic base stocks. They are synthetic oils which are pure, colourless, odourless and tasteless and utilized in providing lubrication needs of different industries like food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic. White oils are chemically and biologically stable, and it prevents pathogenic bacterial growth. They can additionally be used in production of perfumes, cosmetics, and pesticides.

Read Full Report Online : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/white-oil-market

On the basis of grade, white oil is divided into:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Depending upon product type, it can be distinguished as:

Light Paraffinic

Heavy Paraffinic

Naphthenic

The application of white oil involves:

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Adhesive

Textile

Polymers

Agriculture

Food and Beverage

Others

The EMR report also covers the regional markets like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

White oils have strong moisture-resistant property which makes it highly desirable in the cosmetic industry and is therefore used as a base oil in a variety of products from hail oils, hair creams, makeup products, facial creams to body lotions. The beauty and personal care products are very sought after in recent times and people are massively investing time and money in their personal care. This increasing demand for beauty products will consequently reinforce the market for white oils. Usage of white oils in the pharmaceutical industry in making ointments, emollients, eye lubricants and pencillin is also working as a catalyst for boosting its demand. The water-resistant property of white oils gives way to a range of applications. In different chemical processes and formulations, it is used to provide smoothness, lubrication, and softness. This property also paves its way in manufacturing of adhesives and elastomers. Being certified for its application in food products by halal and kosher certification, white oil demand will see a boom across different regions.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sonneborn LLC, Sasol LTD, Petro-Canada Lubricants, Panama Petrochem Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Infertility Treatment Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/infertility-treatment-devices-market

Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/inflammatory-bowel-disease-treatment-market

Global Scleroderma Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/scleroderma-therapeutics-market

Global Security Paper Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/security-paper-market

Global Sensing Cable Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sensing-cable-market-report

Global Solar Water Pumps Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-water-pumps-market

Global Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/selective-serotonin-reuptake-inhibitors-market

Global Security Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/security-market

Global SATCOM Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/satcom-equipment-market

Global Semiconductor Sensors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/semiconductor-sensors-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person:-Adam Lee, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.