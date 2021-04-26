“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Market” specialized report covers all the recent trends including key developments in the global market in present and in future. Analyses of the global Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum market trends along with the projections of CAGR (compound annual growth rates) are provided in the Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum research report. The Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

The following firms are included in the Steel (HSS or AHSS) and Aluminum Market Report:

Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

China Power Investment Corporation

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

SSAB

Corporación Venezolana de Guayana

YiChuan Yugang Longquan Aluminum Company

Vimetco N.V.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Angang Steel Company Limited

China Steel Corporation

Alcoa

Vedanta Resources Plc

Steel Authority of India Limited

JFE Steel Corporation

POSCO

Rio Tinto Plc

Metinvest Holding LLC

Hebei Puyong Steel Group

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Voestalpine Group

Guangdong Dongyangguang Aluminum Co. Ltd

National Aluminum Company Limited

Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co., Ltd.

BHP Billiton Group

CITIC

Severstal JSC

Tata Steels Limited

United Company RUSAL Plc

Thyssenkrupp AG

Arcelormittal

Shandong Iron and Steel Group

JSW Steel

East Hope Group Company Limited

Aluminerie Alouette

Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

United States Steel Corporation

Gerdau S.A.

Baosteel Group Cororation

Nucor Corporation

Qingtongxia Aluminum Plant

Trimet Aluminum SE

Hindalco Industries Limited

Market by Type:

High Strength Low Alloy Steels

Dual Phase Steels

Bake Hardenable Steels

Carbon Manganese Steels

Others

High purity aluminum ingot

Aluminum ingot

Other Market by Application:

Automotive

Construction

Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment

Aviation & Marine

Others

Construction

Electricity

Packaging

Transportation

Daily consumption products