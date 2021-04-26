Global “Eco-Friendly Turf Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Eco-Friendly Turf is a kind of artificial turf that can be recycled after use.

The global Eco-Friendly Turf market was valued at USD million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Eco-Friendly Turf volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Eco-Friendly Turf market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Eco-Friendly Turf Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Eco-Friendly Turf industry analysis and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Eco-Friendly Turf Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Eco-Friendly Turf manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Eco-Friendly Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Eco-Friendly Turf industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Eco-Friendly Turf by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Eco-Friendly Turf market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

Matrix Turf(Hellas Construction)

Shaw Sports Turf

Royal Grass

SYNLawn(SportGroup)

ForeverLawn

Enduroturf

Biland

Royal TenCate

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Eco-Friendly Turf market is primarily split into:

PE Synthetic Turf

PP Synthetic Turf

By the end users/application, Eco-Friendly Turf market report covers the following segments:

Contact Sports

Non-Contact Sports

Landscaping

Leisure

Others

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Eco-Friendly Turf Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Eco-Friendly Turf Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Eco-Friendly Turf

1.2 Eco-Friendly Turf Segment by Type

1.3 Eco-Friendly Turf Segment by Application

1.4 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Eco-Friendly Turf Industry

1.6 Eco-Friendly Turf Market Trends

2 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Eco-Friendly Turf Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Eco-Friendly Turf Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Eco-Friendly Turf Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Eco-Friendly Turf Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Eco-Friendly Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Eco-Friendly Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Turf Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Eco-Friendly Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Turf Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Eco-Friendly Turf Business

7 Eco-Friendly Turf Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Eco-Friendly Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Eco-Friendly Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Eco-Friendly Turf Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Eco-Friendly Turf Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Eco-Friendly Turf Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Eco-Friendly Turf Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Eco-Friendly Turf Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Eco-Friendly Turf Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

