Global Optical Transport Network Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

Bysambit

Apr 26, 2021

Optical Transport Network

Optical Transport Network Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Optical Transport Network market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

IT and Telecom Industry to Drive the Optical Transport Network Market

– The wireless infrastructure market is evolving at a higher rate and thus the 5G is also evolving. 5G mobile network technologies offer the potential of 30 to 50 times faster speeds than 4G.
– Cisco forecasted that by the average smartphone will generate 11 GB of traffic per month by 2022, which is more than a four and a half-fold increase over the 2017 average of 2 GB per month. The increase in mobile traffic will create a huge opportunity for optical transport network market.
– Further, the performance improvements offered by 5G are considered a key element in the expansion of the Internet of Things. Entirely new applications including virtual/augmented reality and autonomous vehicle management will require the speed and reliability promised by 5G.
– Moreover, the emerging cloud architecture with its software-centric network paradigm also presents opportunities for telecom vendors and service providers to evolve innovative products and services that can contribute to the overall growth of the global telecom industry.
– Together these changes will put greater demands on the mobile data transport network and have a positive impact on the optical network architecture to better accommodate these requirements.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR

– Asia-Pacific is becoming a manufacturing hub for most of the companies due to the presence of cheap labors and high penetration rate of Industry 4.0 movement. This is supported by the governments in Asian countries who are very involved in helping new industries develop proactively support this development. For example, “Made in China 2025” is an initiative to comprehensively upgrade Chinese industry to enable the realization of Industry 4.0.
– According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), people’s living in Asia are strongly based on technology and it has penetrated all aspects of their daily activities far more deeply than in many other parts of the world. Such penetration will drive the telecom providers to provide higher network connection speeds which in return will encourage the optical transport network market to expand.
– Therefore, the above factors are expected to contribute to the growth of optical transport network market in Asia-Pacific at a fastest growth compared to other regions.

Market Overview:

  • The optical transport network market is expected to record a CAGR of 15.49% over the forecast period of 2019- 2024. With the advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications, there will be a lot of data generated. Hence in return, these will provide a significant growth potential for the optical transport network market.
  • – Further, the telecommunications industry and service provider networks are rapidly evolving to deal with an explosion of digital traffic driven by multimedia services, mobile applications, social media, VoIP, and cloud computing. Moreover, there is an ever-growing array of bandwidth-hungry applications. Therefore, the explosion of digital traffic will have a positive impact on the optical transport network market.
  • – In addition to telecommunications, the growing demand for 100Gz system deployment for fast and reliable services and higher bandwidth demand in government organizations as well as in numerous financial companies is expected to encourage the optical transport network market.
  • – However, on the flip, the initial deployment cost is a major restraint for this market during the forecasted period.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Ciena Corporation
  • CISCO Systems Incorporation
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • ZTE Corporation
  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • Infinera Corporation
  • Ericsson
  • NEC Corporation.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Optical Transport Network (OTN) is a protocol that plays a key role in making the network an open and programmable platform, enabling transport to become as important as computing and storage in intelligent data center networking. Today, most of the network traffic is packet-based, generated by a multitude of services and applications in unpredictable traffic patterns, with widely varying and more stringent demands on bandwidth and data transmission performance. Additionally, enterprise companies need high speeds, reliability, and high uptime for data processing and other tedious processing applications. Hence, they are constantly in search of optimal network solutions. To avoid losses, owing to system failures, companies rely on high-speed optical transport networks.<

    Optical Transport Network market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Optical Transport Network market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Optical Transport Network market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Optical Transport Network market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Optical Transport Network market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Optical Transport Network ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Optical Transport Network market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Optical Transport Network space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Optical Transport Network market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Optical Transport Network Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Optical Transport Network Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Optical Transport Network market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Optical Transport Network market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Optical Transport Network market trends that influence the global Optical Transport Network market

    Detailed TOC of Optical Transport Network Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Internet Penetration with the Demand for High-speed Internet
    4.3.2 Technological Innovations by the OTN Solution Providers
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Initial Set-up Cost
    4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 WDM
    5.1.2 DWDM
    5.1.3 Other Technologies
    5.2 By Offering
    5.2.1 Service
    5.2.1.1 Network Maintenance and Support
    5.2.1.2 Network Design
    5.2.2 Component
    5.2.2.1 Optical Transport
    5.2.2.2 Optical Switch
    5.2.2.3 Optical Platform
    5.3 By End-user Vertical
    5.3.1 IT and Telecom
    5.3.2 Healthcare
    5.3.3 Government
    5.3.4 Other End-user Verticals
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Ciena Corporation
    6.1.2 CISCO Systems Incorporation
    6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
    6.1.4 ZTE Corporation
    6.1.5 Fujitsu Ltd
    6.1.6 Infinera Corporation
    6.1.7 Ericsson
    6.1.8 NEC Corporation

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

