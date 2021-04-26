“Next Generation Search Engines Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Next Generation Search Engines market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Personal Segment to Witness the Highest Growth
– Smart speakers in the personal end-user vertical are expected to hold the majority share in the market owing to the growing usage of the devices in smart homes. The integration of smart speakers with smart home devices, such as TVs, thermostats, and smart lightbulbs is encouraging consumers to adopt these devices for personal uses.
– According to Google, Google Assistant, which works on the Google Home line of smart speakers and displays, is integrated with more than 1,600 home-automation brands and more than 10,000 devices.
– Furthermore, according to the Voicebot Smart Speaker Consumer Adoption Report, January 2019, the most popular smart home devices by a wide margin are smart TVs with 33.3%., followed by smart lighting at 21.2%, voice interactive game consoles and cable boxes at 14.4% and smart thermostats at 12.4%.
– Moreover, with the increasing sales of smart home devices in the The market is expected to drive the market further in that region.
Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share
– Asia Pacific region currently holds the largest market share for the market studied and the demand for the product in the region which is primarily from the emerging economies is expected to remain high and the major players are expected to focus primarily on this region with the target audience being youths.
– China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and other populous nations are the nations with consumer product based demand, are expected to remain the target market as the product demand here is driving the market.
– Also. the major vendors in this region are expected to target the price sensitive consumer group by offering products in different price segments and therefore create an opportunity for vendors that offer products at a low price. Vendors with costly products may target the different customer segment by offering products as a package in collaboration with other electronic products, such as notebooks, tablets.
– The presence of a vast population with different regional languages spoken has prompted the market vendors to offer a language-based search capacity in the regional language.
Detailed TOC of Next Generation Search Engines Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Focus of Companies on Enhancing Customer Experience
4.3.2 Emerging Applications and Personalization of Smart Speaker
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Issues Related to Connectivity Range, Compatibility, and Power
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Distribution Channel
5.1.1 Online
5.1.2 Offline
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Personal
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amazon.com Inc.
6.1.2 Alphabet Inc. (Google)
6.1.3 Alibaba Group
6.1.4 Sonos Inc.
6.1.5 Harman-Kardon Inc. /JBL
6.1.6 Apple Inc.
6.1.7 Bose Corporation
6.1.8 Xiaomi Inc.
6.1.9 Baidu Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
