“Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Deployment to Lead the Market Share.

– Cloud platforms are making it easier for brands to enter the market. Cloud-based communication platforms which combine all the back-office systems required to become an MVNO with the services to build exciting customer experiences and aggregated network capacity are changing the game.

– With public cloud spending increasing, MVNO service offerings have built differentiated value propositions around integrated offerings tied to the parent company’s other goods and services, such as gaming or enterprise cloud services.

– With 5G deployments enabling network slicing, MVNOs target specific verticals with solutions that bundle their specific connectivity needs with cloud services

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– According to GSM intelligence report, Asia-Pacific is the most improved region due to significant improvements in scores for infrastructure and content & services. Most improved countries were Myanmar and India.

– As per MVNOS Congress Asia’s survey 2018, the MVNO market in the APAC region has been named the front runner in regards to the growth opportunities for MVNOs

– Of the 710 million people expected to subscribe to mobile services for the first time over the next seven years, half will come from the Asia Pacific region. (The Mobile Economy Report 2019)

– The east-asian market will lead 5G adoption, which is necessary for MVNO to expand.

Market Overview:

The revenue of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market was estimated at USD 56.95 billion, in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 79.25 billion, by 2024, witnessing at a projected CAGR of 6.83%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). New Technology enablers like e-Sim, AI, ML and edge computing are creating new opportunities for MVNO.

– Growing penetration of mobile devices is driving market growth. It was predicted by GSMA that the number of unique mobile subscribers will grow from 5.1 billion in 2018 to 5.8 billion in 2025, while the percentage of smartphone connection will rise from 60% (2018) to 79% (2025).

– Moreover, technological advancements in cloud and virtualization are expanding market growth. Percentage of total IoT revenue (whose major portion comes from Cloud Data Analytics) is predicted to rise from USD 176 billion in 2018 to USD 754 billion in 2025, according to GSMA intelligence.

– There is low-profit margin in this market because MVNOs offer cheaper rates to consumers by renting spectrum from major carriers. They function as wholesalers, who purchase bandwidth in chunks from the big carrier networks, and sell at a discount to consumers. Key Manufacturers Like

Lebara Group B.V.

TracFone Wireless Inc.

FRiENDi Mobile

Boost Mobile LLC

Virgin Mobile USA, Inc.

Tesco Mobile Ltd.

Globecomm Systems Inc.

Lycamobile UK Limited

PosteMobile S.p.A.

Drillisch Telecom GmbH

Airvoice Wireless LLC

ASDA Mobile

Giffgaff Ltd

ONO Spain

Truphone GmbH

Voiceworks GmbH

Asahi Net, Inc.

Kajeet, Inc.. Scope of the Report: