The report focuses on the favorable Global “Mobile Payments market” and its expanding nature. The Mobile Payments market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Mobile Payments market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Mobile Payments market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Mobile Payments market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Mobile Payments Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Mobile Payments market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

E-commerce to Drive the Mobile Payments Market

– With the increasing number of mobile devices all over the globe and high-speed cellular networks, e-commerce industry is in booming phase.

– The increasing number of data analysis tools and big data analytics are helping the vendors to customize their offerings increasing the possibility of a sale.

– According to the E-commerce Foundation, more than 25% of the consumers purchase weekly via mobile devices most of the purchases being made form retailer’s app or website.

– With the increasing number of omni-channel vendors all over the globe and specifically in Asia-Pacific countries such as and China, this scenario is expected to more boost to the mobile payments market.

– According to a report by Credit Suisse, the digital payments market in is currently pegged at USD 200 billion and expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2023. With the entry of companies like Paytm, Google Pay the market is becoming quite attractive for other companies to establish their service.

– Moreover, Digital campaign led by the government is encouraging the people to use the digital service and payments. With 1.32 billion population, Indian people are slowly transforming and taking interest in digital services that pave the way for mobile payment market.

Asia-Pacific to Offer New Opportunities in the Mobile Payments Market

– The Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming popular for the adoption of its electronic payment models. Countries, like India, Japan, China, and Australia are providing a stable ecosystem for the growth of the mobile payment market.

– In India, the recent demonetization act has brought widespread awareness about other modes of payment other than cash (which is a major medium of the transaction all over the Asia Pacific).

– According to Visa Inc., the company has crossed more than 20 million contactless cards in 2018 in India. The company also reveals that the contactless payment method and QR transactions make more than 25% of the transactions processed by Visa in India.

– On the other hand, countries like Australia are evolving to be the giants of the mobile payment market. According to Visa Inc., 79% of the transactions carried out in the country are carried out through electronic medium leaving only a 21% transactions to take place in cash.

