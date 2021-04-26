“Mobile Content Delivery Network Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mobile Content Delivery Network market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244887

Key Market Trends:

Media and Entertainment to Hold the Highest Market Share

– In this highly connected world, optimal bandwidth is an issue, especially with rising user experience for fast, reliable, and engaging mobile experiences. Content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime, are offering rich and engaging content, offer premium subscription content and value-added services.

– Further, as a part of the entertainment industry, gaming is also attracting popularity due to the new technology in the market. As the size of game downloads are increasing exponentially and internet speeds are improving, game developers and publishers face challenges to deliver online games successfully. Mobile content delivery networks (CDNs) help companies in this industry to overcome these obstacles by improving the speed and performance and enhancing the efficiency in customer experience.

– Factors such as the increasing launch of new applications, live streaming of videos to a mass audience in real time, huge workloads at peak time, etc. are stimulating the growth of the market in the industry. Moreover, mobile internet networks are now much easier to be deployed across large areas; user demand for online video and streaming services continues to proliferate the demand for mobile CDN solutions.

– Companies are continuously working towards providing solutions to meet peak traffic conditions, lower the cost of operating a mobile CDN, and ensure the content reaches the widest audience possible. Also, the OTT platform provider ensures that content can be delivered across different geographical locations, as mobile viewers often consume content from a variety of places like work, vacation, etc.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– The North America region is expected to hold the highest market share in the global mobile CDN market. North America has a high internet penetration rate, along with an increasing number of viewers for online gaming, mobile video streaming, etc. These factors are substantially aiding the market to grow in the region.

– Moreover, the presence of the market leaders and the early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, are some more factors due to which the region emerged as the market leader. The growth of gaming video content, and online content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of mobile CDN in the region.

Market Overview:

The mobile CDN market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.46% over the forecast period (2019-2024). A mobile content delivery network (Mobile CDN) is used to enhance the data transfer on any mobile network or wireless network or a smart device such as Android-based smartphones, Windows-based smartphones, iPods, iPads, iPhones, laptops, tablets, smart watches, and others.

– With the increasing demand of mobile computation devices coupled with advanced network technologies owing to the increasing development of digitalization is the key factor stimulating the demand of the global Mobile CDN market at an exponential rate. Moreover, the growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) across industry verticals, and the proliferation of rich media content are increasing the demand.

– In addition, factors such as enhancing the data content, optimizing the bandwidth, providing greater resilience, achieving earlier delivery of content as well as the reduction in mobile data traffic is driving the market. Further, it helps in reduction of excessive information, increasing the demand of high-quality content over the internet from the consumer end, reduction of buffer and load times to improve the end user experience, and traffic management during peak times are also growing the market.

– However, constant monetization of mobile sites and unreliable connectivity and latency issues are some factors restraining the market. Delivering Quality of Service (QoS) and increasing pricing pressure is challenging the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

Akamai Technologies

AT&T, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Internap Corporation

ChinaCache

Limelight Networks

Swarmify, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

KeyCDN LLC.

Cloud Flare, Inc.

Rackspace, Inc.. Scope of the Report: