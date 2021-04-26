“Mobile Content Delivery Network Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mobile Content Delivery Network market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Media and Entertainment to Hold the Highest Market Share
– In this highly connected world, optimal bandwidth is an issue, especially with rising user experience for fast, reliable, and engaging mobile experiences. Content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime, are offering rich and engaging content, offer premium subscription content and value-added services.
– Further, as a part of the entertainment industry, gaming is also attracting popularity due to the new technology in the market. As the size of game downloads are increasing exponentially and internet speeds are improving, game developers and publishers face challenges to deliver online games successfully. Mobile content delivery networks (CDNs) help companies in this industry to overcome these obstacles by improving the speed and performance and enhancing the efficiency in customer experience.
– Factors such as the increasing launch of new applications, live streaming of videos to a mass audience in real time, huge workloads at peak time, etc. are stimulating the growth of the market in the industry. Moreover, mobile internet networks are now much easier to be deployed across large areas; user demand for online video and streaming services continues to proliferate the demand for mobile CDN solutions.
– Companies are continuously working towards providing solutions to meet peak traffic conditions, lower the cost of operating a mobile CDN, and ensure the content reaches the widest audience possible. Also, the OTT platform provider ensures that content can be delivered across different geographical locations, as mobile viewers often consume content from a variety of places like work, vacation, etc.
North America Expected to Dominate the Market
– The North America region is expected to hold the highest market share in the global mobile CDN market. North America has a high internet penetration rate, along with an increasing number of viewers for online gaming, mobile video streaming, etc. These factors are substantially aiding the market to grow in the region.
– Moreover, the presence of the market leaders and the early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, are some more factors due to which the region emerged as the market leader. The growth of gaming video content, and online content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of mobile CDN in the region.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Scope of the Report:
Lastly, the Global Mobile Content Delivery Network Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Detailed TOC of Mobile Content Delivery Network Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solutions
5.1.1 Data Security
5.1.2 Network Acceleration
5.1.3 Reporting, Analysis, & Monitoring
5.1.4 Traffic Management
5.1.5 Transcoding & Digital Rights Management
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Professional Service
5.2.2 Support & Maintenance Service
5.3 By Type
5.3.1 Video CDN
5.3.2 Non-Video CDN
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 Media & Entertainment
5.4.2 Ecommerce
5.4.3 Healthcare
5.4.4 Government
5.4.5 Telecom
5.4.6 BFSI
5.4.7 Other End-user Industry
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Akamai Technologies
6.1.2 AT&T, Inc.
6.1.3 Ericsson AB
6.1.4 Internap Corporation
6.1.5 ChinaCache
6.1.6 Limelight Networks
6.1.7 Swarmify, Inc.
6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.9 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
6.1.10 KeyCDN LLC.
6.1.11 Cloud Flare, Inc.
6.1.12 Rackspace, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
