“Mobile Analytics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mobile Analytics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– Retailers are using mobile as a major marketing platform. The retail sector, especially e-commerce operations are expected to be the major source of demand for mobile analytics solutions.

– Efforts of the e-commerce companies to create personalized shopping experience are expected to draw huge revenues to the mobile analytics market, globally.

– According to Tableau’s Retail Analytics Trends for 2019, the entire retail industry is transforming from being product focused to being customer focused, so there is a need for customer metrics.

– Other trends, like 5G networks, are allowing retailers to take a leap forward. Daily flash sales reporting and AI providing tangible business value are set to increase the demand for mobile analytics in retail.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– According to TRAI, India’s telecom subscriber base, for the third time crossed 120-crore mark with Reliance Jio, BSNL and Airtel adding new customers in January 2019.

– According to the Indian government, is now the second-largest mobile phone producer in the world after China. Due to this, the country is also witnessing a decrease in smartphones prices, which is further increasing the smartphones penetration in the country.

– As per IAMAI, urban with an estimated population of 455 million already has 295 million using the internet.

– Immense market potential in Asia-Pacific is expected to draw several international players to expand into the region. For example, as of May 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart to expand into the Indian e-commerce market.

Market Overview:

The mobile analytics market was valued at USD 2.66 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.24 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.12% over the forecast period (2019-2024). In the current market scenario, mobile advertising is responsible for the largest share of digital advertising, globally. For instance, Instagram’s ad expenditure is increasing and brands more willing to up spend on the platform.

– Majority of people use smartphones for internet search, resulting in the increased use of mobile applications and a greater focus on app analytics and mobile app marketing. According to the Ad Spends Report 2018, the increased use of 4G and rise in the sale of low-cost smartphones have made the second-largest online market, after China, with over 460 million internet users.

– With mobile analytics, businesses can measure the involvement of mobile in their websites, in-app traffic, and specific mobile platforms. According to Salesforce, traffic share of retail website visit through mobile in 2018 was 65% and through desktop was 29%. Moreover in all quarters of 2018, mobile dominated the traffic and order growth.

– With the growing use of internet, there are increasing concerns pertaining to the security breach. According to the Central Statistics Office, top mobile security hazard for 2019 is data leakage. For that type of leakage, data loss prevention (DLP) tools are expected to be the most effective form of protection. Such software is designed explicitly to prevent the exposure of sensitive information, including in accidental scenarios. Key Manufacturers Like

