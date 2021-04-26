“Mobile Analytics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mobile Analytics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Retail Industry to Dominate the Market
– Retailers are using mobile as a major marketing platform. The retail sector, especially e-commerce operations are expected to be the major source of demand for mobile analytics solutions.
– Efforts of the e-commerce companies to create personalized shopping experience are expected to draw huge revenues to the mobile analytics market, globally.
– According to Tableau’s Retail Analytics Trends for 2019, the entire retail industry is transforming from being product focused to being customer focused, so there is a need for customer metrics.
– Other trends, like 5G networks, are allowing retailers to take a leap forward. Daily flash sales reporting and AI providing tangible business value are set to increase the demand for mobile analytics in retail.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– According to TRAI, India’s telecom subscriber base, for the third time crossed 120-crore mark with Reliance Jio, BSNL and Airtel adding new customers in January 2019.
– According to the Indian government, is now the second-largest mobile phone producer in the world after China. Due to this, the country is also witnessing a decrease in smartphones prices, which is further increasing the smartphones penetration in the country.
– As per IAMAI, urban with an estimated population of 455 million already has 295 million using the internet.
– Immense market potential in Asia-Pacific is expected to draw several international players to expand into the region. For example, as of May 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart to expand into the Indian e-commerce market.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Mobile Analytics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Mobile Analytics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Mobile Analytics market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Detailed TOC of Mobile Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Smartphone Revolution to Generate Enormous Data
4.3.2 Data Explosion from E-Commerce Likely to Propel the Market
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Breach Possibility Might Hamper the Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Application Analytics
5.1.2 Campaign Analytics
5.1.3 Service Analytics
5.2 By End User Vertical
5.2.1 Retail
5.2.2 BFSI
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Telecom and IT Industry
5.2.5 Media and Entertainment
5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Russia
5.3.2.4 Spain
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Indonesia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 OpenText Corporation
6.1.2 Facebook Inc.
6.1.3 GoodData Corporation
6.1.4 Google LLC
6.1.5 Tune Inc.
6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.7 Oracle Corp.
6.1.8 GateB AG
6.1.9 Tableau Software Inc.
6.1.10 AppsFlyer Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
