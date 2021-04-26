The report focuses on the favorable Global “Micro Mobile Data Center market” and its expanding nature. The Micro Mobile Data Center market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Micro Mobile Data Center market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Micro Mobile Data Center market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Micro Mobile Data Center market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Micro Mobile Data Center Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Micro Mobile Data Center market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. In the US, the US Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the shoppers began their hunt in digital channels – up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need of data centers has become mandatory.

– With the use of the data center network, there is no need for retailers to worry about storing transaction and customer data at one place, which in turn increases the security of the data.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to population growth and rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– Government initiatives like Digital India, planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of micro data centers in India.

– Growth in cloud computing has led to expansion of micro mobile data center market in Asia. Infrastructure, connectivity, data, and cloud technology provider Pico announced continued expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) market in 2018.

– With the increased usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics, the construction of data centers has rocketed in recent years.

