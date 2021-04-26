“Mega Data Center Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mega Data Center market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand From BFSI Sector to Augment the Market Growth

– Banking and finance sector is one of the largest generators of data, and the need for a data center to regulate the cost of operations is a primary driver.

– Finance and banking structures use data centers to store customer records, employee management, transactions, electronic banking services, such as remote banking, telebanking, self-inquiry, which need data centers for their functioning.

– Data centers are believed to be an infrastructure that is the future of finance. Many institutions have created private cloud system to accommodate massive network, storage, and server capacities to support their retail financial centers, ATMs, and active online accounts.

– Many banks maintain their own data centers, but the trend is found to be changing owing to the fluctuations in the profits for the banks. Also, maintaining a data center is a cumbersome process owing to the cost drain on the IT, real estate and operations as any data center requires proper cooling, security and power facilities. This can act as a challenge for the BFSI industry during the forecast period.

Growing Demand From Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market

– The growing demand for high-density, redundant facilities throughout China is precipitating a shift in the design and development of the country’s data centers. China has 50 internet users per 100 population indicating scope for lot of development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centers, 52 cloud service providers and 0 network fabrics.

– However, power, space and IP transit all cost more in China emphasizing the difficulties in maintaining a data center. Similarly, in India, 9.5% of the GDP is contributed by the digital economy, the digital economy includes USD 25,518 million fixed line telephone subscriptions and 1011.054 million mobile telephone subscriptions, indicating a lot of scope for development of data centers.

– Moreover, owing to regulatory and security reasons, a number of organizations in India, especially from the BFSI sector, are not allowed to host their data in a data center that is out of the country. As a result, the data center providers are setting up local data centers in indicating the growing mega data center facilities in India.

Market Overview:

The global mega data center was valued at USD 19.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 25.62 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.58% over the forecast period of 2019–2024.

– Virtualization has driven the data center industry over the years. Companies have sought to reduce infrastructure by focusing on IT operations on fewer, more highly utilized machines. This process has led to a wider view of data centers in general: companies operating multiple data centers can choose to focus their facilities into fewer and larger implementations with hopes of decreasing complexity and costs.

– Implementing fewer mega data centers depending on their locations can allow a company to enjoy advantages of certain local benefits, such as tax incentives, low energy prices, climate, or availability of alternative energy sources. Thus, mega data centers are the result of the attempts to minimize cost and thereby maximize profit.

– The merits of choosing a software-led, industry relevant and adequately set-up mega data center are lower costs of IT management compared to as in the present, as well as the ability to access a vast amount of Internet and industrial Internet data at local datacenter speed and bandwidth. This capability is likely to spur IT spending worldwide, as there will be substantial opportunities for early adopters to invest in new IT techniques, in order to reduce overall business costs and increase revenues.

– The market for mega data centers is driven by factors including increasing cloud and colocation services, associated cost benefits, and improved economies of scale. Microsoft, Google, Amazon (AWS), and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves, and have to function fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega data centers that operate at fiber optic speeds to make a fabric that can access any node in any particular data center, as there are multiple pathways to every node.

– However, higher initial investments and low availability of resources are some of the factors presenting challenges to this market. Despite such challenges, various organizations have already adopted or are initiating the adoption of mega data centers. Key Manufacturers Like

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Software Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett

Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

