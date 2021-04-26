The Market Eagle

Global Managed Data Center Services Market Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2024

Apr 26, 2021

Managed Data Center Services

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Managed Data Center Services market” and its expanding nature. The Managed Data Center Services market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The global managed data center services market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). According to a recent AFCOM State of the Data Center Industry study, edge solutions are one of the top areas of focus for data center end users. Forty four percent have already deployed some form of edge computing capacity or say they will be doing so over the next 12 months, according to the study.
  • – Increasing cyber attacks and the risk of data leaks is causing the market to grow. Replication services are one of the most demanded managed services which are used for protecting data Cyberhardening shrinks attack surfaces and denies malware the uniformity to propagate. By hardening software binaries, data center security teams eliminate an entire class of cyberattacks.
  • – Growing data and thus its management is causing the managed data center services to grow. According to Enterprise Data Storage 2018, data storage needs is expected to reach 32000 Exebytes by 2019, from 21000 in 2018. This calls for companies to take measures regarding the integrity and authenticity of data.
  • – Skilled and dedicated personnel are required to maintain the various processes associated with managed data center services. At Data Center World in March 2018, Google data center executives emphasized talent crisis in the data center industry saying that talent pool is unstable with majority approaching retirement age and few freshers entering the industry.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • Cisco Systems, Inc
  • Dell EMC
  • IBM Corporation
  • AT&T Inc
  • HP Development Company, LP
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Verizon Communications Inc
  • Dell Inc
  • Rackspace Inc
  • TCS Limited
  • Deutsche Telekom AG

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Managed Data Center Services market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Managed Data Center Services market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Managed Data Center Services market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • A managed data center is a type of data center model that is deployed, managed and monitored at/from a third-party data center service provider. The services rendered from these types of data centres range from Network Services to Disaster Recovery-Managed Backup. They can be deployed through cloud or can be on-premise too. It results in complete hybrid IT management.

    TOC of Managed Data Center Services Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Managed Data Center Services market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Managed Data Center Services Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Managed Data Center Services market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Managed Data Center Services market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Managed Data Center Services market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Managed Data Center Services market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Managed Data Center Services market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

    – According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers and managed services.
    – Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need for robust data centers has become mandatory.
    – An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers and more efficient managed services.

    Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

    – Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.
    – Government initiatives such as Digital planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of data centers infrastructure in India.
    – Cloud technology is slowing gaining momentum in Asia-Pacific. Thus the demand for managed services is increasing due to speed and agility. It will give a push to cloud-based deployments.
    – Regulators play a crucial role in enabling – or impeding – the growth of managed data center services. While some APAC Regulators are clarifying outsourcing rules and guidelines to help firms achieve compliance, regulatory restrictions and cloud adoption blockers still exist.

    Study objectives of Managed Data Center Services Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Managed Data Center Services market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Managed Data Center Services market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Managed Data Center Services market trends that influence the global Managed Data Center Services market

    Detailed TOC of Managed Data Center Services Market Report 2019-2024:

