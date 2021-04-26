“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

The following firms are included in the Led Distance Measuring Sensors Market Report:

Kodenshi

Pepperl+Fuchs

Cosmo

Liteon

Sharp

KEYENCE

Omron

SICK

Balluff

Market by Type:

<150mm

100mm-550mm

>550mm Market by Application:

Industrial automation

Construction

Logistics

Hazards measurement