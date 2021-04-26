“Internet of Things (IoT) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Internet of Things (IoT) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Supply Chain and Logistics Management Application to Spur Growth in the Market
– There has been a substantial change in the supply chain, with the adoption of mobile devices and sensors which include RFID and GPS, to track inventory and assets in warehouses.
– Improved inventory management due to the availability of real-time visibility of items and the ability to track and keep a count of inventory, is a very important outcome of the implementation of IoT in manufacturing industries.
– The collection of manufacturing information, expiry date, manufacturing date, after sales status, and warranty period, using tracking devices like RFID tags, will improve efficiency in supply chain monitoring in the manufacturing process.
– According to SAS Institute, United Kingdom will get the most benefit from the manufacturing sector with IoT giving approximately around GBP 4032 million of the total economy. Similarly, other economies as well are expectde to invest heavily in automation of supply chain thereby driving the IoT adoption in overall manufacturing sector.
North America to be the Largest Market
– The market for IoT in manufacturing is mainly dominated by North America. This region has developed economies like the and Canada, which are heavily investing in the research and development (R&D) activities related to the market, thus contributing to the development of new technologies. With the early adoption of trending technologies, such as Mobility, Big Data, IoT, manufacturers are eager to integrate IoT technologies into their processes.
– Connected devices and data flow already finding their applications in manufacturing. Therefore, it is now possible to expected accelerated deliveries, as the cost of infrastructure is reduced. To stay competitive, manufacturers are leveraging IoT and analytics, to run and improve businesses. In the United States, about 35% of manufacturers collect and use data generated from smart sensors, to enhance manufacturing processes.
– According to a study, around 34% of the manufacturers believe it is extremely necessary that US manufacturers adopt IoT in operations. For manufacturers, IoT has become an ecosystem where software, cloud computing, and analytics tools are combined, to turn raw data from different sources into meaningful predictions and present them in easy-to-use interfaces. By 2025, the number of connected devices in the automation sector is expected to increase by a factor of 50.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Internet of Things (IoT) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Internet of Things (IoT) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Internet of Things (IoT) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Internet of Things (IoT) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Internet of Things (IoT) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Internet of Things (IoT) ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Internet of Things (IoT) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Internet of Things (IoT) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Internet of Things (IoT) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Internet of Things (IoT) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Internet of Things (IoT) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Internet of Things (IoT) market trends that influence the global Internet of Things (IoT) market
Detailed TOC of Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rapid Growth and Technological Advancements in Data Analytics
4.2.2 Improved Supply Chain Management and Logistics at Lower Operational Costs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Standardized Interfaces and Limited Integration and Scalability
4.3.2 Security and Privacy Issues
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Intersection of IoT and Big Data Essential to the Future of Smart Manufacturing
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Industry Policies
4.8 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Software
5.1.1 Application Security Software
5.1.2 Data Management and Analytics Software
5.1.3 Monitoring Software
5.1.4 Network Management
5.1.5 Other Softwares
5.2 By Connectivity
5.2.1 Satellite Network
5.2.2 Cellular Network
5.2.3 RFID
5.2.4 NFC
5.2.5 Wi-Fi
5.2.6 Other Connectivities
5.3 By Services
5.3.1 Professional Services
5.3.2 System Integration and Deployment Services
5.3.3 Managed Services
5.3.4 Other Services
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Process Optimization
5.4.2 Predictive Maintenance
5.4.3 Asset Management
5.4.4 Workforce Management
5.4.5 Emergency and Incident Management
5.4.6 Logistics and Supply Chain Management
5.4.7 Inventory Management
5.5 By End-user Vertical
5.5.1 Automotive Manufacturing
5.5.2 Food and Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing
5.5.3 Industrial Equipment Manufacturing
5.5.4 Electronics and Communication Equipment Manufacturing
5.5.5 Chemicals and Materials Equipment Manufacturing
5.5.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Latin America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.2 General Electric
6.1.3 Intel Corporation
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 Verizon Communication Inc.
6.1.6 AT&T Inc.
6.1.7 Qualcomm
6.1.8 Siemens AG
6.1.9 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.10 SAP SE
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
