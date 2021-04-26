The Market Eagle

Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market 2021 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Apr 26, 2021

Hybrid Memory Cube

Hybrid Memory Cube Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Hybrid Memory Cube market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Networking and Telecommunication is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The global telecommunication sector continues the transition process, as infrastructure improvements to broadband and mobile technologies continue.
– Hybrid memory cubes are being increasingly used for high-performance computing (HPC), which can be termed as the set of distributed and parallelization techniques used to connect computing units for the purpose of performing more complex tasks at a faster rate.
– Edge computing networks and telecommunication technologies support information transmission over distances via connected and distributed communication devices.
– Rapid innovations in transmitting, switching, processing, analyzing, and retrieving information are essential for the success of various emerging telecommunication technologies, and this is likely to indirectly influence the growth of the HMC market over the forecast period.
– The advent of 5G is expected to boost the HMC market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR

– Industries such as retail, healthcare, IT, and telecommunication in the region are in dire need of advanced and fast data processing systems, owing to the increasing consumer base and data traffic. By 2020, China wishes to establish a world-class IC design unit in applications, such as telecommunications, IoT, big data, and cloud computing industries, further boosting the HMC market.
– The enormous amount of data getting generated through the connected devices and the emergence of Big Data applications have put up huge pressure on the data center memory systems and capacity making the companies look for the solutions for this problem. HMCs have a huge potential that could reduce not only the workload but also increase the performance and reduce the power consumption by the data centers.
– Development of internet infrastructure in Asia-Pacific leads to the employment of modular data centers in this region. Therefore, Asia-Pacific companies of all sizes in all industries are embracing the digital revolution. It is also driving data center providers and users to continuously increase their investment in the construction and services of modular data centers. Owing to these significant measures, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest growth rate, of 58.57% over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

  • The global hybrid memory cube (HMC) market is expected to register a CAGR of 54.82% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Hybrid memory cube (henceforth referred to as HMC) is a revolutionary technology, which signifies a paradigm shift from current memory architectures.
  • – HMC is redefining memory by enabling advancements that are able to replace conventional DRAM-based systems. It is setting a new standard in the memory market, that matches the computing speeds realized by existing systems (such as CPU).
  • – HMC enables dramatic improvement in bandwidth and performance, by breaking through the memory wall. The architecture of HMC is exponentially more efficient than current memory architectures, utilizing 70% less energy per bit than current DRAM technologies. For instance, in May 2016, Synopsys, Inc announced the availability of its next-generation Verification IP (VIP) for Micron’s Hybrid Memory Cube(HMC) architecture. This would enable Micron’s HMC with ease of use, fast integration, and optimum performance, resulting in accelerated verification closure.
  • – The ever-increasing demand for mobility and the rising impact of cloud services are expected to further create demand for HMC solutions, owing to their higher bandwidth, which boosts the capability of networking systems to match line speed performance.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Micron Technologies Inc
  • Intel Corporation
  • Xilinx Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • Semtech Corporation
  • Open Silicon, Inc.
  • ARM Holdings, Plc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Altera Corporation.

    Scope of the Report:

  • A hybrid memory cube consists of DRAM chips that are stacked vertically over each other, these stacked layers are mounted over a logic layer and are connected via, Through-Silicon Vias (TSV). HMCs are used in the fields of consumer electronics and high-performance computing. This report segments the market by End-User industry(Enterprise Storage, TeleCommunications and Networking and Others) and Geography.

    Hybrid Memory Cube market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Hybrid Memory Cube market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Hybrid Memory Cube market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Hybrid Memory Cube market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Hybrid Memory Cube market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Hybrid Memory Cube ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Hybrid Memory Cube market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Hybrid Memory Cube space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Hybrid Memory Cube market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Hybrid Memory Cube Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Hybrid Memory Cube Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Hybrid Memory Cube market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Hybrid Memory Cube market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Hybrid Memory Cube market trends that influence the global Hybrid Memory Cube market

    Detailed TOC of Hybrid Memory Cube Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Scope of the Study
    1.3 Study Assumptions

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Enterprise Storage Application
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Strong Presence of Existing DRAMs
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By End-user Industry
    5.1.1 Enterprise storage
    5.1.2 Telecommunications and Networking
    5.1.3 Other End-user Industries
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Micron Technologies Inc
    6.1.2 Intel Corporation
    6.1.3 Xilinx Inc.
    6.1.4 Fujitsu Ltd
    6.1.5 Semtech Corporation
    6.1.6 Open Silicon, Inc.
    6.1.7 ARM Holdings, Plc.
    6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
    6.1.9 IBM Corporation
    6.1.10 Altera Corporation

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

