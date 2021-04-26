The report focuses on the favorable Global “Green IT Services market” and its expanding nature. The Green IT Services market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Green IT Services market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Green IT Services market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Green IT Services market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Application in IT and Telecom to Drive the Green IT Service Market

– The use of green IT services is expected to grow in the IT and Telecom industry as the number of start-ups and organizations is growing rapidly. Information technology and the telecom industry are among the leading industries utilizing the green IT services in the recent past.

– Since there is a large presence of users at social media platforms the internet traffic has elevated with significant growth and because of that storage and cloud space has to be updated with the installation of high capacity powerful servers replacing the old outdated servers. Green IT services come into the role which can utilize the same old disposing of computers products and using them in an environment-friendly manner.

– The telecom industry has recorded strong growth over the last few decades, aided by growing adoption in developing regions. They provide support for telephone systems, cabling, installation and repair, fault tracing, and survey services. Also, they make sure that the quality of the wiring installation will be longlasting and less hazardous and to replace old ones.

North America to Have Higher Market Share

– The rapidly evolving market in the North American region has a diverse group of providers for green IT services, which is led by major software and service players also the government have issued norms that promotes the practice of green IT services.

– For instance, Johnson Controls helped establish energy performance contracting in 1983 and has implemented more than 3,000 performance contracts in North America alone.

– Johnson Controls facility audits to identify opportunities to improve the efficiency of the building envelope, lighting, HVAC, power management, water, and other systems.

– In North America, with the environmental regulations, rising energy costs, expanding data centers, are some of the challenges that drive the energy efficient and sustainable infrastructure to build green infrastructure which gives different approach for the entire infrastructure. Green IT services, help the systems to reduce costs, alleviate operational issues and prepare for the rapidly emerging regulatory environment.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns and Growing Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprints

4.3.2 Strengthening Government Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Managing Variable Energy and Resource Demands

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 BFSI

5.2.3 IT & Telecom

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

