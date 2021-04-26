The report focuses on the favorable Global “Government Cloud market” and its expanding nature. The Government Cloud market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Government Cloud market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Government Cloud market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Government Cloud market have also been involved in the study.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244144

TOC of Government Cloud Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Government Cloud market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Government Cloud Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Government Cloud market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Government Cloud market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Government Cloud market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Government Cloud market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Government Cloud market players

Key Market Trends:

Storage is the Most Widely Used Application

– Downtimes due to hardware failures, software misconfigurations, security breaches and data loss impact the productivity of the government offices.

– Cloud is a reliable option when it comes to storage of government data. That is because government budgets are limited and on-premise solutions are becoming costlier with increasing volume of data.

– Central and state governments have large amounts of data in the form of user records, public policies and schemes. Thus it becomes critically important that the government has a strong and robust storage option so that it delivers all the services on demand.

– Companies like Pure Storage offers all-inclusive software-based encryption, snaps, replication and cloning to ensure data integrity. That cloud database is then managed by Rubrik.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is in the middle of a transformation powered by cloud technologies.

– The increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets are causing major companies to establish their cloud data center in Asia-Pacific.

– The governments in Australia and Singapore see cloud services as an opportunity to improve government service delivery outcomes by eliminating redundancy, increasing agility and providing information and communication technology (ICT) services at a cheaper cost.

– Moreover, the Government of has implemented a number of ICT initiatives under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP), including the creation of ICT infrastructure both at the centre and state levels. The infrastructure thus created is providing the basis for the adoption of cloud computing for the government with the objective of making optimum use of existing infrastructure, re-use of applications, efficient service delivery to the citizens and increasing the number of e-transactions in the country, thus helping achieve the ultimate goal of NeGP.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244144

Study objectives of Government Cloud Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Government Cloud market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Government Cloud market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Government Cloud market trends that influence the global Government Cloud market

Detailed TOC of Government Cloud Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Greater Storage Capabilities is Driving the Market Demand

4.3.2 Need for Data Transparency are Expanding the Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Cloud Computing Skills Gap is Hindering the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Model

5.1.1 Public Cloud

5.1.2 Private Cloud

5.1.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.2 By Delivery Mode

5.2.1 Infrastructure as a Service

5.2.2 Pltaform as a Service

5.2.3 Software as a Service

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Server & Storage

5.3.2 Disaster Recovery/Data Backup

5.3.3 Security & Compliance

5.3.4 Analytics

5.3.5 Content Management

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.1.2 AT&T Inc.

6.1.3 CGI, Inc.

6.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.5 Dell Inc.

6.1.6 Google, Inc

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.9 NetApp, Inc.

6.1.10 Oracle Corporation

6.1.11 Rackspace Inc.

6.1.12 Salesforce.com, Inc.

6.1.13 Verizon Wireless

6.1.14 VMware, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]