The report focuses on the favorable Global "Fog Networking market" and its expanding nature.

Market Overview:

Fog Networking market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Fog Networking market have also been involved in the study.

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Fog Networking market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Smart Meter to Witness Higher Growth

– A smart meter is an electronic device that records the consumption of electrical energy units and communicates it to the power company from which the power is supplied.

– Many power companies across the world are planning to adopt smart meters to remotely monitor consumers energy consumption and also to prevent fraudulent energy consumption. Moreover, smart energy and metering solutions are becoming more prevalent in both businesses and households.

– The data which is collected by the smart meters is sufficient to draw inferences, such as behavior, sleeping cycle, home occupancy, eating routines, etc. of the consumers. However, for it to make sense, the data needs to be analyzed in real-time.

– The data collected per household can be used by various organizations. For instance, an electric or power company can sell its products or services based on energy units consumed.

– As smart meters produce a tremendous amount of data that are hard to process and analyze even with cloud computing, they call a need for fog computing that offers a place for collecting, computing and storing smart meter data before transmitting them to the cloud.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– North American region occupies the largest share in the market as most of the fog networking enterprises are based out of North America. Moreover, most of the cloud computing providers working in this region have already started offering fog networking hardware and software solutions to stay up to date with the technology.

– The OpenFog consortium, which is a consortium of high tech companies and academic institutions across the world aiming at the standardization and promotion of fog computing in various capacities and fields include companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Intel, Microsoft, is also headquartered in the United States. More companies are joining this consortium to gain insights about fog computing.

– The North American region is also the leader in IoT and 5G technology, which generates a huge amount of data to be processed in real time.

– With the emergence of connected cars in the region, the market is expected to witness huge growth as the cars will need to communicate not only with each other but also with traffic lights, where traffic lights will act as fog nodes. Moreover, these cars will require real-time analysis of data to function accurately.

Detailed TOC of Fog Networking Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Real-time Computing

4.3.2 Proliferation of IoT Devices Leading to an Exponential Increase in Data

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Structural and Security Issues

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.2 Software and Service

6.2 By End-user Application

6.2.1 Smart Meter

6.2.2 Building and Home Automation

6.2.3 Smart Manufacturing

6.2.4 Connected Healthcare

6.2.5 Connected Vehicle

6.2.6 Other End-user Applications

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

7.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.1.3 Dell Inc.

7.1.4 IBM Corporation

7.1.5 Intel Corporation

7.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.7 Nebbiolo Technologies

7.1.8 Nokia Corporation

7.1.9 Qualcomm Corporation

7.1.10 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

