Global Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market 2021 Outlook to 2024: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Apr 26, 2021

Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE)

Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Segment to Drive the Market Growth

– Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) are making a significant impact in various markets, with the automotive sector providing substantial opportunities. Whether it is sensors, OLED displays, and lighting, in-mold electronics, printed heaters or other applications, hence the market is expected to witness massive opportunities for flexible electronics in the automotive industry.
– Early FHE applications are addressing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and basic safety components which utilize FHE, to body comfort and vehicle lighting and powertrain systems aided by the FHE technology. New automotive applications in this field will enable a whole new approach for the in-cabin driving experience.
– As vehicles nowadays continue to get smarter and more electronically complex, new challenges are introduced throughout the production process. Factors in consumer preference considerations and growing safety requirements, and the need for skilled design, is further driving the market.

Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Asia is emerging as a vital and essential region for the development of flexible hybrid electronics, particularly in the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor products. Most countries in Asia have a steady growth of the market, in particular, ones in East Asia (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore).
– The advancements in the technology with R&D of thin film products and field of compact size devices has led to the growth of the FHE market. This region has the most advanced display technology, which is a driving factor for the FHE market.
– Asia-pacific region has the most advanced and proficient technical approach to design and manufacture devices for fast-growing markets including IoT, environmental sensing, wearable applications, flexible displays, and others.

Market Overview:

  • The flexible hybrid electronics market was valued at USD 82 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 198.9 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period of (2019-2024). Automotive, electronics, the Internet of Things, wearable gadgets, and other emerging chip markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for flexible hybrid electronics market, which often share manufacturing processes and materials with semiconductors.
  • – Hybrid electronics combine the flexibility, thinness, and lightweight nature of large-area electronics with the processing power of semiconductors, to open a broad range of new applications across different end-use applications, such as the Internet of Things, smart buildings, healthcare, product packaging, retail, and consumer electronics
  • – Nextflex in 2019, consisted of 90 corporate members and 28 Educational Institutes. Nextflex facilitated about 62 million of investments from 2015 to 2019, making it the biggest agency to invest in this technology.
  • – Additionally, the increasing demand from consumers for a novel form factor among wearable and flexible products, coupled with the growing demand from end-user segments (such as consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace), for touch control, lighting, sensors, low-frequency wireless devices, innovative signage, photovoltaic, and flexible displays, are driving the growth of the market.
  • – The market however, is facing challenges with many of their suppliers of the substrate having underdeveloped technology. Players, like Evonik, 3M, and DuPont, do have products that cater to the flexible device market, but those products are not able to meet the requirements of the industry.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • Xerox Corporation
  • General Electric Company
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • American Semiconductor Inc.
  • Flex Ltd
  • Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated
  • Brewer Science Inc.
  • SI2 Technologies Inc..

    Scope of the Report:

  • Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) combines the flexibility and low cost of printed plastic film substrates with the performance of semiconductor devices to create a new category of electronics. they have their applications in the various end-user verticals like automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics.

    Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market trends that influence the global Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market

    Detailed TOC of Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Emerging Need for Lightweight, Mechanically Flexible, and Cost- effective Products
    4.3.2 Rapid Advancement in Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 High Capital Requirement for R&D and Infrastructure
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Application
    5.1.1 Display
    5.1.2 Health Performance Tool
    5.1.3 Security Tag
    5.1.4 Applications in Cars and Airplanes
    5.2 By End-user Industry
    5.2.1 Automotive
    5.2.2 Consumer Electronics
    5.2.3 Healthcare
    5.2.4 Industrial Sector
    5.2.5 Military and Defense
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Rest of the World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 DowDuPont Inc.
    6.1.2 Xerox Corporation
    6.1.3 General Electric Company
    6.1.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation
    6.1.5 American Semiconductor Inc.
    6.1.6 Flex Ltd
    6.1.7 Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated
    6.1.8 Brewer Science Inc.
    6.1.9 SI2 Technologies Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

