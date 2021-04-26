The report focuses on the favorable Global “Fixed Line Communications market” and its expanding nature. The Fixed Line Communications market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Fixed Line Communications market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Fixed Line Communications market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Fixed Line Communications market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Fixed Line Communications Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Fixed Line Communications market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Growth of Fiber Optic Cable to Stimulate the Market Growth

– Fiber-based fixed broadband services remain to be the most adopted of the internet to households and businesses. In leading markets, much of the fixed line network has been replaced by the fiber-optic cables to benefit from the optical fiber’s far better performance for broadband services than twisted-copper networks.

– The proliferation of the internet and the subsequent roll-out of services, such as video-on-demand led to bandwidth demand have fueled the adoption of fiber optics, a more enhanced medium of communication.

– Fixed broadband deployment subscription continues to grow yearly, with growing importance on fiber infrastructure. The residential sector is one of the largest consumers of fixed-line services. A large and ever-increasing proportion of users connect to the Internet via residential broadband networks.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Fixed Line Communications Market

– Asia-Pacific is witnessing an increase in the construction of data centers. The increasing adoption of data centers in the region is boosting the demand for router products, which, in turn, have a positive impact on the fixed line communication market.

– The adoption of the router is expanding due to the broadband penetrations such as mobile-based internet access, network-based businesses, competitive business environments, and cloud-based service adoption, which will positively impact the market.

– In recent years, according to International Telecommunication Union (ITU), China accounts for the largest broadband subscriber base in the world and accounts for about 80% of all fixed broadband subscriptions, at speeds over 10 Mbps. In China, governments have taken the initiatives to focus on the high definition pictures, toward HD channels and decline in the TV prices. This has led to the growth of the set-top box market in the region.

Detailed TOC of Fixed Line Communications Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Demand for Faster Internet Services by Public

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Data Centers through Network Equipments

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Training and Development of Technicians

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Product Type

6.1.1 Routers

6.1.2 Set-Top Box (STB)

6.1.3 Fiber-optic Cables

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Residential

6.2.2 Commerical

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Arris International PLC

7.1.2 Broadcom Inc.

7.1.3 Arista Networks Inc.

7.1.4 Avaya Inc.

7.1.5 Albis Technologies AG

7.1.6 Allied Telesis Inc.

7.1.7 Peak Communications, Inc.

7.1.8 Aerohive Networks Inc.

7.1.9 Raycap Inc.

7.1.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

7.1.11 Manx Telecom Trading Ltd

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

