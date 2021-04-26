The Market Eagle

Global Fixed Line Communications Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

Apr 26, 2021

Fixed Line Communications

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Fixed Line Communications market” and its expanding nature. The Fixed Line Communications market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The fixed line communications market is expected to record a CAGR of over 11.32%, during the forecast period of (2019-2024). The trend for digitalization has also resulted in the emergence and shift toward the purchase of set-top box (STBs) from cable televisions. This, in turn, allows the customers to enjoy a broader range of services at a relatively lower cost and also enable the providers to offer a better quality of services. The cloud is a virtual platform remote in nature, which is used to store, manage, and retrieve data or resources as and when required by the enterprises. The increase in the data capable devices and the web applications has made the need for scalable cloud technology. Many enterprises are inclined toward the cloud storage to eliminate investments required for the storage hardware and physical infrastructure.
  • – The demand for faster internet services is driving the market. In small enterprises, homes, education institutes, and offices makes fixed line communications highly relevant. Fixed line telephone players are witnessing a boom in data service revenues, and are trying to provide ‘triple play’, a combination of play-broadband internet, video, and voice, over an IP network, to consumers.
  • – Increasing demand for data centers is trending the market with the advent of IoT, Big Data analytics, and cloud-based services. Network equipment plays a significant role in the operations of data centers. Also, there is an increasing demand for data centers, from government agencies, large enterprises, and telecommunication organizations which is driving the market.
  • – Nevertheless, the lack of training and development of technicians, this market is having a challenge in the growth of the market.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Arris International PLC
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Arista Networks Inc.
  • Avaya Inc.
  • Albis Technologies AG
  • Allied Telesis Inc.
  • Peak Communications, Inc.
  • Aerohive Networks Inc.
  • Raycap Inc.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • Manx Telecom Trading Ltd

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Fixed Line Communications market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Fixed Line Communications market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Fixed Line Communications market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • With the increasing digitization and the demand for data transmission, the fixed-line network has developed into a universal, integrated services network. The merging of voice and data transmission via the fixed-line network opens up entirely new possibilities. The adoption of 4G and 5G services is expected to augment the growth of the cable segment, as fixed-line communications are necessary to deliver such services.

    TOC of Fixed Line Communications Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Fixed Line Communications market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Fixed Line Communications Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Fixed Line Communications market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Fixed Line Communications market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Fixed Line Communications market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Fixed Line Communications market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Fixed Line Communications market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Growth of Fiber Optic Cable to Stimulate the Market Growth

    – Fiber-based fixed broadband services remain to be the most adopted of the internet to households and businesses. In leading markets, much of the fixed line network has been replaced by the fiber-optic cables to benefit from the optical fiber’s far better performance for broadband services than twisted-copper networks.
    – The proliferation of the internet and the subsequent roll-out of services, such as video-on-demand led to bandwidth demand have fueled the adoption of fiber optics, a more enhanced medium of communication.
    – Fixed broadband deployment subscription continues to grow yearly, with growing importance on fiber infrastructure. The residential sector is one of the largest consumers of fixed-line services. A large and ever-increasing proportion of users connect to the Internet via residential broadband networks.

    Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Fixed Line Communications Market

    – Asia-Pacific is witnessing an increase in the construction of data centers. The increasing adoption of data centers in the region is boosting the demand for router products, which, in turn, have a positive impact on the fixed line communication market.
    – The adoption of the router is expanding due to the broadband penetrations such as mobile-based internet access, network-based businesses, competitive business environments, and cloud-based service adoption, which will positively impact the market.
    – In recent years, according to International Telecommunication Union (ITU), China accounts for the largest broadband subscriber base in the world and accounts for about 80% of all fixed broadband subscriptions, at speeds over 10 Mbps. In China, governments have taken the initiatives to focus on the high definition pictures, toward HD channels and decline in the TV prices. This has led to the growth of the set-top box market in the region.

    Study objectives of Fixed Line Communications Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Fixed Line Communications market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Fixed Line Communications market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Fixed Line Communications market trends that influence the global Fixed Line Communications market

