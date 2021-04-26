“Enterprise Firewall Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Enterprise Firewall market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Services to have High Growth Rate
– Cloud computing is increasing day by day, owing to the flexible work environment, data distribution and efficient data storage that cloud computing provides is unmatched by any other traditional computing and data storage systems.
– Consequently, numerous companies are heading towards cloud computing, placing their data and communications in the cloud. Security issues is one of the most important factor hampering the growth of cloud adoption.
– Furthermore, cloud computing is estimated to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The increased adoption of cloud-based software has provided a number of benefits for companies from various industries, including the ability to use software from any device, either through a native app or through a browser. the growth of cloud computing is directly driving the growth of the enterprise firewall market as without a security layer, valuable data of the organizations are at stake as data breaches are increasing.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
– The North American region currently has the highest market share, due to the high preference of businesses for security, and continuous adoption of high performing network security solutions by organizations.
– Cloud solutions are playing a vital role in propelling the growth of enterprise firewall in this region, due to its attributes that include cost-effectiveness, automatic integrations, minimum IT investment, and easy accessibility.
– The latest technological breakthroughs have also assisted the advancement of the enterprise firewall market. These advancements can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in numerous applications. There have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in the North American region to take advantage of this opportunity.
Market Overview:
Detailed TOC of Enterprise Firewall Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Security Threats
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Laggard Attitude Towards Security by Some Enterprises
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type of Deployment
6.1.1 On-premise
6.1.2 Cloud
6.2 By Solution
6.2.1 Hardware
6.2.2 Software
6.2.3 Services
6.3 By Size of the Organization
6.3.1 Small and Medium Organizations
6.3.2 Large Organizations
6.4 By End-user Industry
6.4.1 Healthcare
6.4.2 Manufacturing
6.4.3 Government
6.4.4 Retail
6.4.5 Education
6.4.6 Financial Services
6.4.7 Media
6.4.8 Communications
6.4.9 Other End-user Industries
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Fortinet Inc.
7.1.2 Palo Alto Networks
7.1.3 McAfee (Intel Security Group)
7.1.4 Dell Inc.
7.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
7.1.6 The Hewlett-Packard Company
7.1.7 Juniper Networks
7.1.8 Check Point Software Technologies
7.1.9 Huawei Technologies Inc.
7.1.10 Sophos Group plc.
7.1.11 Netasq SA
7.1.12 WatchGuard Technologies
7.1.13 SonicWall Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
