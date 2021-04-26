The Market Eagle

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

Bysambit

Apr 26, 2021

Enterprise Collaboration

Enterprise Collaboration Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Enterprise Collaboration market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-Based Deployment to Increase the Market Growth

– The cloud – based deployment to workload is expected to be primarily driven by the consistent rise in the data generated as the several industry verticals are dealing with massive volumes of data and data center is more suited for an organization that has to run many types of applications and complex workloads and pertaining to enterprise collaboration, it enables to achieve high productivity with access to real-time data with all application tools.
– In recent years, enterprise social collaboration (ESC) solutions have been able to connect people around the world effectively. Social applications have been limited by technology and may work fine for one department, but not for another. With the advent of the cloud, the integration of social collaboration solutions is easier than ever.
– Majority of the SMEs (small medium enterprise) are adopting cloud deployment, as these solutions help SMEs in avoiding costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff and also helps in the scalability of the data in the collaboration market.
– Hybrid landscapes of public and private cloud applications require integration in a homogeneous cloud, coordinated with the right tools. T-Systems operates dynamic services for collaboration in the high-security private cloud, fully compliant with Germany’s strict data privacy and protection laws.

North America is Expected to have the Largest Share

– The market in North America is increasing as the region is the earliest adopters of cloud technologies and has an advanced infrastructure capability leading to the largest revenue generator for the market.
– Companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations have implemented a hybrid cloud strategy as it is helping them to improve the way they run their collaboration business.
– To build internal and external knowledge repositories, organizations, such as the US Joint Forces Command and US Department of Defense, as well as many local and state agencies, have started to use the collaborative technologies.
– The is leading the market due to early adopter of enterprise collaboration tools, such as video and audio conferencing software, application sharing tools and web services.

Market Overview:

  • The Enterprise Collaboration Market was valued at USD 32.74 billion in 2018 and expected to register a CAGR of over 10.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). A BYOD strategy can greatly improve corporate data and application availability to workers on the go or off the clock. Cloud-based collaboration solutions like those offered by Zoom, Vidyo, and Bluejeans bring video collaboration and mobile screen sharing to the enterprise at a fraction of the cost of traditional, infrastructure-based Unified Communications (UC) deployments so that more employees can collaborate more effectively and more frequently. The business benefits of a BYOD strategy will enable higher availability and encourages more collaboration.
  • – Business communications are getting more intelligent and contextual, owing to emerging technologies, such as APIs integration, which is a key driver for the market. Companies are moving towards a developer-friendly API cloud platform which includes developer tools such as sandbox, dashboards, and sample code. International banks of all sizes in , Asia, and Latin America have embraced face-to-face video banking for enhanced customer engagement to increase customer loyalty lost during the transition to online banking.
  • – Increase in usage of mobile devices for collaboration is a key driver for the market, as mobile collaboration means creating flex time (means one can make better use of dead time to sweep away all those issues that can be dealt with quickly). With mobile, in those brief periods of time, one can use those little intervals to deal with many issues that can otherwise stack up during the day. Organizations have an opportunity to build collaboration apps with features that have not been seen before. Workers on factory, restaurant or retail floors can gain access to information and colleagues they previously had little contact with in real time, enhancing their ability to perform their jobs.
  • – Security concerns in data collaboration, as many collaboration tools are encompassed which make it harder for an organization to keep the information and data away from the potential threat, which is a key challenge for the market.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • VMware Inc.
  • Adobe Systems Inc.
  • Mitel LLC
  • Atlassian Corporation PLC
  • SAP SE
  • Slack Technologies Inc.
  • TIBCO Software Inc.
  • Polycom, Inc.
  • Salesforce.Com Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Cisco System Inc.
  • Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd
  • Jive Software
  • Axero Solutions LLC
  • Igloo Software
  • Global Logic.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Enterprise collaboration market is currently seeing a burst of innovation that’s led to several new approaches that have real potential to become digital workplace breakthroughs. The demand for cloud-deployed enterprise collaboration solutions is increasing in organizations due to its scalability functions. Virtual reality, data collaboration, visual collaboration tools, and artificial intelligence bots are changing the way that enterprises conduct business.

    Enterprise Collaboration market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Enterprise Collaboration market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Enterprise Collaboration market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Enterprise Collaboration market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Enterprise Collaboration market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Enterprise Collaboration ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Enterprise Collaboration market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Enterprise Collaboration space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Enterprise Collaboration market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Enterprise Collaboration Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Enterprise Collaboration market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Enterprise Collaboration market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Enterprise Collaboration market trends that influence the global Enterprise Collaboration market

    Detailed TOC of Enterprise Collaboration Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 API Integration for Greater Efficiency
    4.3.2 Increase in Usage of Mobile Devices for Time Management
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Security Concerns in Data Collaboration Due to Many Application Tools
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

    6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    6.1 By Deployment Type
    6.1.1 On-premise
    6.1.2 Cloud-based
    6.2 By Application
    6.2.1 Communication Tools
    6.2.2 Conferencing Tools
    6.2.3 Coordination Tools
    6.3 By Service
    6.3.1 Managed Services
    6.3.2 Professional Services
    6.4 By End-user Industry
    6.4.1 Telecommunications and IT
    6.4.2 Travel and Hospitality
    6.4.3 BFSI
    6.4.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
    6.4.5 Education
    6.4.6 Transportation and Logistics
    6.4.7 Healthcare
    6.4.8 Other End-user Industries
    6.5 Geography
    6.5.1 North America
    6.5.1.1 United States
    6.5.1.2 Canada
    6.5.2
    6.5.2.1 United Kingdom
    6.5.2.2 Germany
    6.5.2.3 France
    6.5.2.4 Spain
    6.5.2.5 Rest of
    6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    6.5.3.1 China
    6.5.3.2 Japan
    6.5.3.3 India
    6.5.3.4 South Korea
    6.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    6.5.4 Latin America
    6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 Company Profiles
    7.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
    7.1.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
    7.1.3 VMware Inc.
    7.1.4 Adobe Systems Inc.
    7.1.5 Mitel LLC
    7.1.6 Atlassian Corporation PLC
    7.1.7 SAP SE
    7.1.8 Slack Technologies Inc.
    7.1.9 TIBCO Software Inc.
    7.1.10 Polycom, Inc.
    7.1.11 Salesforce.Com Inc.
    7.1.12 IBM Corporation
    7.1.13 Cisco System Inc.
    7.1.14 Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd
    7.1.15 Jive Software
    7.1.16 Axero Solutions LLC
    7.1.17 Igloo Software
    7.1.18 Global Logic

    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

