Key Market Trends:

Green Buildings to Drive the Market Growth

– An industrial sector uses more energy than any other end-use sectors. Elevators are the crucial element that makes it practical to live and work several floors above ground. Due to the increasing comfort requirements through elevator, energy consumption in industrial sector such as in construction sector, it is increasing, being one of the leading reasons for a growing amount of CO2 emissions.

– The demand for energy efficient products and greener buildings has grown in the last few years and rising electricity prices have also been a major contribution to the demand for more energy efficient solutions.

– Elevators use a relatively small amount of energy compared to the overall energy consumption of a building. At the same time, elevators provide both daily carrier service for passengers and contribute to the user’s experience with the building, and so they should be included in sustainability planning. As such, many architects, building owners and managers are incorporating green elevator strategies such as Traction Elevators, Regenerative Drives, etc.

– The biggest energy-saving innovation in elevator design is the traction elevator, which is up to 75% more energy efficient than traditional hydraulic elevator. This results in a much more efficient system and does not require oil and other toxic pollutants.

– Machine Room-Less (MRL) elevators, which uses gearless machines located in the elevator hoistway creates the opportunity to avoid the need for an elevator machine room thereby increasing flexibility in design and reducing square footage requirements, materials, and related costs. The same resources can be used efficiently in a sustainable way, which can help in the growth of overall market.

– Otis Elevator Company offers additional energy savings in its state-of-the-art Gen2 MRL elevator. They also compacted the controller and moved it into the hoistway, eliminating the need for a separate control room, which reduces overall energy consumptions.

– The an energy-efficient elevators is fuelled by the growing demand for modernization of buildings and increase in the construction activity. According to the Institute of Energy Economics and the Rational Use Of Energy, around 75% of the current energy generation capacity is expected to be replaced by 2030, which is definitely a driving factor for the energy-efficient solutions.

– Residential and industrial sectors are consuming greater part in the overall energy generation in . In addition, changing lifestyles is a factor that is demanding for more comfort in buildings, which, in turn, is increasing the energy consumption rate. National energy agencies can play a major role to improve awareness towards the selection and proper operation of energy-efficient lift and escalator systems.

Market Overview:

The global energy efficient elevators market is expected to record a CAGR of about 15.14% during the forecast period (2019-2024). With the help of cross-industry innovation, elevator suppliers are developing cable-free elevators that can move both vertically and horizontally. These elevators are typically made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic and are powered by linear motors that can move cabs up and down, forward and backward, and left or right on magnetic rails. Cable-free elevators are energy efficient and reduce carbon footprint impacts dramatically. Also the integration of connectivity technology and internet features into lifts is a key ongoing trend, which offers enhanced security, energy efficiency, and alerts related to repair schedules.

– Due to increasing demand for energy efficient systems, energy-efficient elevators market is expected to grow considerably, over the coming years, owing to the growing need for commercial energy management systems and residential energy management systems. ThyssenKrupp Elevator Company installed 73 elevators in the World Trade Center, New York, along with the energy management software and controls to monitor and reduce the energy consumption.

– Due to mounting electricity prices, especially in high-traffic applications, various advanced technology is being driven such as, destination dispatching & access control systems to reduce the energy consumption.

