The report focuses on the favorable Global “Endpoint Detection and Response market” and its expanding nature. The Endpoint Detection and Response market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Endpoint Detection and Response market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Endpoint Detection and Response market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Endpoint Detection and Response market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Endpoint Detection and Response Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Endpoint Detection and Response market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Data Breaches in Healthcare Industry to Drive the Need for EDR Solutions

– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.

– The largest breach reported in 2018 was the result of hacking of a business associate. It involved a North Carolina-based health system vendor that had its patient information accessed by an unauthorized party. Hackers gained access to patient information over the course of a week, affecting 2.65M patient records.

– For 2019, the largest data breach incident was reported by Navicent Health in March. It was a phishing attack in which the records of 278,016 patients were potentially accessed and copied by the attackers. A similarly sized data breach was reported by ZOLL Services, which impacted 277,319 individuals.

– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019,

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– According to IBEF, India’s IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion in 2018-2019. According to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the computer software and hardware sector in attracted cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows worth US$ 35.82 billion between April 2000 to December 2018. This calls for an increased demand for endpoint detection and response tools as the manufacture of hardware is set to increase.

– Moreover, growing technological innovations in China and Japan results in the growth of EDR market. According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), Computers and IT, terminal production in February 2019 was worth 95,371 million yen as compared to 85,564 million yen in January 2019.

– According to GSMA, the fastest growth of IoT connections is in Asia-Pacific from 2.8 billion in 2017 to 8.1 billion in 2025. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 By Solution Type

5.3.1 Workstations

5.3.2 Mobile Devices

5.3.3 Servers

5.3.4 Point of Sale Terminals

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.4.2 Large Enterprises

5.5 By End-user Industry

5.5.1 BFSI

5.5.2 IT & Telecom

5.5.3 Manufacturing

5.5.4 Healthcare

5.5.5 Retail

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carbon Black Inc.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Crowdstrike Inc.

6.1.4 Symantec Corporation

6.1.5 Cybereason Inc.

6.1.6 Deep Instinct Ltd.

6.1.7 Digital Guardian

6.1.8 FireEye Inc.

6.1.9 OpenText Corporation

6.1.10 McAfee Inc.

6.1.11 EMC Corporation

