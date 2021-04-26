“Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices to Drive the EDR Market
– Growing adoption of wearable devices, which includes smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, and smart textiles, will enable the growth of the EDR market.
– According to the Consumer Technology Association, the sales of smart wearables in the U.S reached 49.3 million units in 2018 and earned USD 6.4 billion.
– High investments in the industry and large industry collaborations are resulting in innovations in wearable technology.
– These wearable devices are equipped with biological sensors to monitor heartbeat and temperature, along with other components, such as microphones and cameras to capture human emotions, such as gestures, body postures, tone of voice, and facial expressions.
– Wearable devices continuously collect data from these sources and analyze the data to monitor the health and other aspects of the user. Thus, the growing number of wearable devices is expected to drive the growth of the market over the coming years.
– According to Cisco, the connected wearable device was 325 million in 2016 and expected to reach 1105 million in 2022. This is due to the growing awareness among the people regarding smart devices and technology like IoT that are boosting the market.
North America to Dominate the EDR Market
– North America has the largest share in the market. High investments and growing support from several end-user verticals to provide better services and security are driving the growth of the market in this region.
– The governments in this region are hosting several R&D activities in the field of EDR. The Feature Extraction and 3D modeling techniques are being used in the North America region and the bio-sensors technology is expected to attain a better growth rate by 2022.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Study objectives of Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market trends that influence the global Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) market
Detailed TOC of Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Internet of Things (IoT) Applications
4.3.2 Need for Advanced Marketing Tools
4.3.3 Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Privacy Concerns Relating to the Deployment of this Technology
4.4.2 Need for Specialized Hardware
4.5 Technology Snapshot
4.5.1 Machine Learning
4.5.2 Pattern Recognition
4.5.3 Bio Sensors Technology
4.5.4 3D Modelling
4.5.5 Natural Language Processing
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Software & Services
5.1.1 Software
5.1.1.1 Facial Recognition
5.1.1.2 Speech & Voice Recognition
5.1.1.3 Bio Sensing
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Government
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Retail
5.2.4 Entertainment
5.2.5 Transportation
5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Affectiva Inc.
6.1.2 Emotient Inc. (Apple Inc.)
6.1.3 Tobii AB
6.1.4 Noldus
6.1.5 Sight Corp.
6.1.6 Realeyes OU
6.1.7 Kairos
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
