Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices to Drive the EDR Market

– Growing adoption of wearable devices, which includes smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses, and smart textiles, will enable the growth of the EDR market.

– According to the Consumer Technology Association, the sales of smart wearables in the U.S reached 49.3 million units in 2018 and earned USD 6.4 billion.

– High investments in the industry and large industry collaborations are resulting in innovations in wearable technology.

– These wearable devices are equipped with biological sensors to monitor heartbeat and temperature, along with other components, such as microphones and cameras to capture human emotions, such as gestures, body postures, tone of voice, and facial expressions.

– Wearable devices continuously collect data from these sources and analyze the data to monitor the health and other aspects of the user. Thus, the growing number of wearable devices is expected to drive the growth of the market over the coming years.

– According to Cisco, the connected wearable device was 325 million in 2016 and expected to reach 1105 million in 2022. This is due to the growing awareness among the people regarding smart devices and technology like IoT that are boosting the market.

North America to Dominate the EDR Market

– North America has the largest share in the market. High investments and growing support from several end-user verticals to provide better services and security are driving the growth of the market in this region.

– The governments in this region are hosting several R&D activities in the field of EDR. The Feature Extraction and 3D modeling techniques are being used in the North America region and the bio-sensors technology is expected to attain a better growth rate by 2022.

– High investment and growing support from several end-user verticals to provide better services and security are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Market Overview:

The global emotion detection and recognition market was valued at USD 12.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 91.67 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 40.46% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Understanding emotion holds significance during the interaction process between humans and machine communication systems. EDR not only improves human and computer interfaces, but also enhances the feedback mechanism actions taken by computers from the users.

– Though Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to unleash the next wave of digital disruption, the limitation of AI to understand human emotion still remains a challenge. However in the past few years, increased access to data, low-cost computing power and evolving NLP combined with digital learning is enabling the systems to analyze human emotions.

– Key influencers of the market are rising need for better customer experience, as emotional connection also plays a key role along with customer satisfaction; the rising need for a human touch in digital communications (Chatbots) and challenges in language context and facial recognition.

– The key areas where emotion detection and recognition are expected to gain traction include entertainment (majorly gaming), transportation (autonomous cars), healthcare (various kinds of diagnostics) and retail (to enhance customer experience). Key Manufacturers Like

