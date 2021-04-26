“Digital Process Automation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Digital Process Automation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Business Process Management (BPM) to Drive the Market Growth

– Digital process automation (DPA) is growing as an important evolution of the traditional category of business process management or BPM. This growth in DPA is due to the rising need for the different businesses to automate the processes as part of extensive digital transformation initiatives.

– As organizations across different verticals are continually trying to find out new sectors or verticals through which they can reduce their total operational costs. They have increased their spending on managing their business processes with digitalization, which is expected to drive the DPA market growth.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share in the Market

– Due to the presence of large digital process automation vendors in the region, North America is expected to significantly contribute to the market expansion.

– The major trends responsible for the growth of DPA market in the region include the diverse packaging that increases demand for advanced sensing technology, which will directly impact the increase of automated products.

– The is significantly growing due to improved technology and streamlined global supply chains/logistics. This emergence of international logistics networks means that the manufacturers can now efficiently and effectively deliver the finished products and raw materials anywhere around the world.

– This trend has massively increased the economic opportunities of U.S. manufacturers and international competitors. Robotic process automation (RPA) is one key technology that are enabling companies to address the fast pace of change across all areas of business. RPA provides for virtual agents to automate tasks, processes, and workflows for complex work.

Market Overview:

The global digital process automation market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.27 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.98 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). As new technologies are trending and accelerating, the merging of the virtual and physical worlds are enabling the creation of new business models. Manufacturers are introducing new business models under which they are selling digital services along with products such as digital twins.

– Due to the increasing demand for automating business the primary application of a digital process automation tool are focusing at industries requiring an efficient back-end processing management. Thus, increasing establishments of business enterprises such as BFSI business enterprises, e-commerce retailers and manufacturing industries.

– Increase adoption of low code automation platform as it involves rapid design and development with minimal amounts of coding with greater accessibility and are often relying on third-party application programming interfaces (APIs). Key Manufacturers Like

IBM Corporation

Bizagi Group Limited

Pegasystems Inc.

Appian Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Software AG

DST Systems, Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

TIBCO Software Inc.. Scope of the Report: