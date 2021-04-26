The report focuses on the favorable Global “Digital Forensics market” and its expanding nature. The Digital Forensics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Digital Forensics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Digital Forensics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Digital Forensics market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Digital Forensics Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Digital Forensics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Network Forensics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Network forensics involves capturing, recording and analyzing of network packets to determine the source of network security attacks. The primary goal of network forensics is to collect evidence. With the increasing number of attacks on the network, the organizations have started taking steps towards resolving the issue.

– The growing popularity of the Internet in homes means that computing has become network-centric and data is now available outside of disk-based digital evidence. Facebook admitted that around 50 million users were compromised by the security breach. As per Facebook CEO, the company has not seen the accounts getting compromised nor found any inappropriate activity. Later, Zuckerberg confirmed that the attackers used Facebook developer APIs for obtaining information. The information was comprised of names, genders, localities which were linked with any user’s profile page.

– With the increasing threats on the network, network security and forensics has become essential in the market.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The US financial system has been a target for foreign cyber adversaries for a considerable period. Based on this phenomenon, the US government imposed a law for the private sector to have a dedicated cyber protection team (CPT) sector to provide surge capacity in the event of an ongoing cyber attack in the form of advanced analysis and network and endpoint forensics.

– US banks, such as the Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo have faced cyber attacks, that eventually led to exposed data of consumers. It was considered to be a result of weaknesses in the firms’ networks. These banks were recommended by the federal officials to monitor their network activities. Such government impositions, therefore, drive the demand for digital forensics solutions in the region.

– Moreover, North America houses major players of the digital forensics market like IBM, Cisco, FireEye which offer other enterprise applications, such as LogRhythm, Guidance Software, Access Data, Paraben that specialize in forensic solutions. For instance, Paraben’s Device Seizure has an established reputation in handheld forensics.

