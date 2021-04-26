“Desktop Virtualization Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Desktop Virtualization market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Deployment Expected to Witness Significant Growth
Cloud computing is being used by various organizations to reduce operational costs and ease the access to data and applications that are not installed on the computers or servers. Easy implementation, accessibility and flexibility of cloud hosting are expected to drive the adoption of cloud computing by organizations. Cloud deployment includes service models such as Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS), and Application/Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Desktop virtualization is offered as a service over cloud networks with all computing and supporting infrastructure hosted on the service provider’s side, in a cloud deployment mode which makes the migration of data between working environments easy.
– Application streaming over the cloud is gaining popularity in the industry, with many businesses choosing standalone application services. Cloud is preferred across industries, as it provides better scalability, data management, and cost savings.
– Cloud deployment makes the migration of data between working environments easy. In addition, companies have the option to scale up their requirements and procure additional computing power and data without the need for physical installation. This flexibility of DaaS enables better resource management.
– With servers and equipment hosted on the service providers side, the need for technical staff and IT resources to maintain and operate systems is eliminated.
North America Expected to Hold Largest Market Share
North America region being the base location of leaders across industry verticals is the largest regional market for desktop virtualization. The is the largest consumer of desktop virtualization in North America. The presence of the market leaders, a significant number of cloud service providers and increasing number of hosted servers in the are the major contributors of the growth of the US segment of the market studied.
The presence of the major companies in the country has led to setting up of new workspaces in Canada due to the proximity of the developed counterpart and emphasis on installing eco-friendly and energy-saving practices, thus bolstering the growth of the market across the demographic.
– The early adopting nature of the new technologies by the organizations in the region is the primary driving force behind the dominance in the global arena. The presence of large cloud service providers plays a significant role in the growth of cloud-based desktop virtualization deployment in the region.
– The North American IT and telecommunications industry is the largest among other regional markets. Industries, such as banking, healthcare, and government organizations which handle large databases of sensitive information are looking forward to using desktop virtualization deployments as they preserve the integrity of the intellectual property and simultaneously provide flexibility to users.
– Credit card data and social security numbers of individuals are the targeted information attacked by hackers. Cloud services are in high demand and are experiencing high adoption, with the rise in the demand for IoT systems across the industry verticals. There is a rapid shift toward automation and pouring investments in new technologies are driving value creation, whereas, cloud adoption helps the rationalization of costs.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Detailed TOC of Desktop Virtualization Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Bring Your Own Device
5.1.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Infrastructural Constraints
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Desktop Delivery Platform
6.1.1 Hosted Virtual Desktop (HVD)
6.1.2 Hosted Shared Desktop (HSD)
6.1.3 Other Desktop Delivery Forms
6.2 By Deployment Mode
6.2.1 On-Premise
6.2.2 Cloud
6.3 By End-user Vertical
6.3.1 Financial Services
6.3.2 Healthcare
6.3.3 Manufacturing
6.3.4 IT & Telecommunications
6.3.5 Other End-user Verticals
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 US
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.2.1 Germany
6.4.2.2 UK
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 Japan
6.4.3.3 India
6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of the world
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Citrix Systems Inc.
7.1.2 Toshiba Corporation
7.1.3 IBM Corporation
7.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
7.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.6 Parallels International GmbH
7.1.7 DELL Technologies Inc.
7.1.8 Red Hat Inc.
7.1.9 NCOMPUTING Inc.
7.1.10 Ericom Software Inc.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
