The report focuses on the favorable Global “DDoS Protection market” and its expanding nature. The DDoS Protection market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

DDoS Protection market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the DDoS Protection market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the DDoS Protection market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of DDoS Protection Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, DDoS Protection market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The BFSI sector is one of the critical infrastructure segment that suffers several data breaches and cyber attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves and the financial information that is at stake.

– The financial service institutions have been identified to be four times more susceptible to cyber attacks, as compared to other industries, which is expected to drive the demand for such solutions.

– DDoS attacks can make banking websites unavailable resulting in reputation damage, lost revenues and a loss in customer confidence. In 2017, Lloyds Bank suffered a distributed denial of service attack that has knocked its online services offline. The BFSI sector has faced the highest attacks in 2017, having faced attacks which are significantly higher than other industries.

– Thus, the continuation of this trend in the upcoming years is set to fuel the adoption of DDoS protection solutions in the BFSI sector.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Companies in the region have witnessed significant DDoS attacks in recent years, which has resulted in tremendous awareness related to protection solutions, which in turn is expected to drive the market.

– In 2017, the US Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security released a draft report on enhancing resilience against botnets. It aims to strengthen the cybersecurity of government networks and critical infrastructure. Thus, the implementation of its recommendations is set to propel the demand for DDoS protection solutions in government infrastructure.

– The also accounts for the origination for 30% of the global DDoS attacks, which is likely to increase attacks against the country’s end-user industries, further driving the demand for DDoS protections solutions.

Study objectives of DDoS Protection Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the DDoS Protection market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the DDoS Protection market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and DDoS Protection market trends that influence the global DDoS Protection market

Detailed TOC of DDoS Protection Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Instances of Sophisticated DDoS Attacks

4.3.2 Introduction of Cost-effective Cloud-based and Hybrid Solutions

4.3.3 Proliferation of Technology and Adoption of IoT across Various Verticals

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Operational Costs

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Service (Professional Service, Managed Service)

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Network

5.3.2 Application

5.3.3 Database

5.3.4 Endpoint

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Government and Defense

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.4 Energy and Utilities

5.4.5 IT and Telecom

5.4.6 Healthcare

5.4.7 Education

5.4.8 Retail

5.4.9 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Arbor Networks Inc. (NetScout Systems Inc.)

6.1.2 Akamai Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 F5 Networks Inc.

6.1.4 Imperva

6.1.5 Radware Ltd

6.1.6 Corero Network Security Inc.

6.1.7 Neustar Inc.

6.1.8 Cloudflare Inc.

6.1.9 Nexusguard Ltd

6.1.10 Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

