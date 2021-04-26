The Market Eagle

Global Customer Analytics Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2021-2024; Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Apr 26, 2021

Customer Analytics

Customer Analytics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Customer Analytics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Growing Retail Sector to drive the Market Growth

– In today’s retail market, consumers not only appreciate, but also expect, a personalized omnichannel experience. This is the reason many retailers are leveraging technologies, such as customer analytics, to gain a more in-depth understanding of a consumer’s wants and needs.
– As the growth of the retail sale is increasing, customer analytics is highly used in the retail industry in the development of personalized communications, offers, and marketing programs. It also help to enhance customer experience and loyalty, by knowing precisely which buyers are buying which products, and personalizing marketing based on shopper data.
– Predictive analytics is trending in the business intelligence solutions market, helping enterprises to draw accurate predictions about the future consumer buying preferences. Various models used in the predictive analysis are primarily designed to serve existing customers better, prevent attrition, and build stronger relationships.
– When retailers can monitor customer traffic, including flows, timing, and even the stops they make, they can draw extremely valuable conclusions. Motionlogic, a T-Systems solution, captures and analyzes movements, helping bricks-and-mortar retail to better understand the routes people take, and why. These traffic patterns can be correlated with specific triggers to identify particularly attractive positions and destinations, which will help the retailers to know the real time data of the customer.

North America Accounts for Major Share

– North America is expected to have the highest market share as the region has a strong foothold of customer analytics solution providers. There is a change in enterprises perception of data usage, collection, and analysis, as there is an increase in demand for big data projects to improve the customer experience in this region.
– In addition to this, companies in the are likely to maintain or increase their marketing budgets, which is expected to result in a moderate growth rate for the overall region compared to others. Further, the increasing investments on AI and machine learning in the are proving integral to the customer analytics products of future.
– In the United States, US Bank deployed an analytics solution that integrates data from online and offline channels to provide a unified view of the customer. By supplying the call center with more relevant leads and providing recommendations, the bank improved its lead conversion rate by more than 100% and delivered better and personalized experiences.

Market Overview:

  • The customer analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 18.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Cloud will continue its reign with more and more companies moving towards it as a result of the proliferation of cloud-based tools available on the market. Moreover, firms will learn how to embrace the power of cloud analytics, where most of the elements like customer data sources, data models, processing applications, computing power, analytic models and data storage will be located in the cloud, which will help in integrating intelligence into existing workflows and improves decision-making across operations.
  • – Due to the rising demand for improved customer satisfaction, the market is growing faster. Customer analytics is highly used in the retail industry in the development of personalized communications, offers, and marketing programs. This will help to enhance customer experience and loyalty, by knowing precisely which buyers are buying which products, and personalizing marketing based on shopper data. According to Accenture, delivering a good shopping experience enhanced customer satisfaction, repeat purchases, customer loyalty, customer referrals, revenues, and customer engagement.
  • – Growth in social media concern is a key driver for the market. Social media analytics combines monitoring, measurement, and analysis tools to uncover user sentiments and businesses engage with customers through social media platforms by associating their product list with e-commerce sites helps in monitoring people and fostering relationships. Prominent retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart, have successfully managed to harness the benefits offered by different social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter.
  • – However, data security and privacy concern is a major restraint to the market. Big data architecture in customer analytics will both become more critical to secure, and more frequently attacked, which can be threat to the loss of information.<

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Adobe Systems Inc.
  • Alteryx Inc.
  • Angoss Software Corporation
  • Axtria, Inc.
  • Bridgei2i Analytics Solution
  • IBM Corporation
  • Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • NGDATA, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Pitney Bowes, Inc.
  • Salesforce.Com, Inc.
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Teoco Corporation
  • Aruba Networks, Inc. (HPE).

    Scope of the Report:

  • Customer analytics market is gaining momentum, as many organizations are seeking to improve their business growth, by shifting from on-premise to cloud-based services. Insurance companies, banks, and pension funds are making use of customer analytics in order to understand customer lifetime value, increasing cross-sales, etc. Verticals such as e-commerce and retail, focus significantly on customer buying behavior, while telecommunications focuses on reducing the churn probability.

    Customer Analytics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Customer Analytics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Customer Analytics market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Customer Analytics market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Customer Analytics market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Customer Analytics ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Customer Analytics market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Customer Analytics space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Customer Analytics market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Customer Analytics Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Customer Analytics Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Customer Analytics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Customer Analytics market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Customer Analytics market trends that influence the global Customer Analytics market

    Detailed TOC of Customer Analytics Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Rising Demand for Improved Customer Satisfaction
    4.3.2 Growth in Social Media Concern to Address Customer Behavior
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concern
    4.5 Value Chain Analysis
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

    6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    6.1 By Deployment Type
    6.1.1 On-premise
    6.1.2 Cloud-based
    6.2 By Solution
    6.2.1 Social Media Analytical Tools
    6.2.2 Web Analytical Tools
    6.2.3 Dashboard and Reporting Tools
    6.2.4 Voice of Customer (VOC)
    6.2.5 ETL (Extract, Transform, and Load)
    6.2.6 Analytical Modules/Tools
    6.3 By Organisation Size
    6.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
    6.3.2 Large Enterprises
    6.4 By Service
    6.4.1 Managed Service
    6.4.2 Professional Service
    6.5 By End-user Industry
    6.5.1 Telecommunications and IT
    6.5.2 Travel and Hospitality
    6.5.3 Retail
    6.5.4 BFSI
    6.5.5 Media and Entertainment
    6.5.6 Healthcare
    6.5.7 Transportation and Logistics
    6.5.8 Manufacturing
    6.5.9 Other End-user Industries
    6.6 Geography
    6.6.1 North America
    6.6.2 Europe
    6.6.3 Asia-Pacific
    6.6.4 Latin America
    6.6.5 Middle East & Africa

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 Company Profiles
    7.1.1 Adobe Systems Inc.
    7.1.2 Alteryx Inc.
    7.1.3 Angoss Software Corporation
    7.1.4 Axtria, Inc.
    7.1.5 Bridgei2i Analytics Solution
    7.1.6 IBM Corporation
    7.1.7 Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd
    7.1.8 Microsoft Corporation
    7.1.9 NGDATA, Inc.
    7.1.10 Oracle Corporation
    7.1.11 Pitney Bowes, Inc.
    7.1.12 Salesforce.Com, Inc.
    7.1.13 SAS Institute Inc.
    7.1.14 Teoco Corporation
    7.1.15 Aruba Networks, Inc. (HPE)

    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

