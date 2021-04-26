The report focuses on the favorable Global “Content Delivery Network (CDN) market” and its expanding nature. The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Content Delivery Network (CDN) market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Media Delivery is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share

– The total world population using the internet stands at 56.3%, which is responsible for the growing online content. With the advent of 4K/UHD televisions, high definition supporting smart gadgets and improving connectivity are rising the expectations among the viewers for high-quality content.

– Many media organizations are making a transition toward digital distribution model. These transitions present a great market opportunity for CDN vendors. CDN vendors are increasingly focusing on the techniques for web performance optimization, in order to cater to the mobile and dynamic content requirements.

– The amount of mobile traffic for media-related services accounted for about 45%, which is further expected to increase. The need for content to be mobile-compatible is further expected to increase, owing to the expected growth of consumed data to about 4.5 GB per month, which is now at an amount of 900 MB on average.

– The data volume of CDN is increasing due to the advent of Peer-to-peer technology (p2p), 5G, Wearable Devices, IoT, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and much more technological innovation.

North America Holds the Largest Share in Content Delivery Network Market

– North America has a high internet penetration rate, which is expected to aid the growth of content in that region. With the presence of the market leaders and early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, North America stood as the leading regional market and is expected to continue its dominance, over the forecast period.

– The number of viewers for online gaming content has also been increasing consistently. The growth of gaming video content has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of CDN around the world.

– In the United States, the usage of Paytv has also been reducing and increasing number of consumers have been identified to prefer online media content to Paytv. Off late, cord cutting has been accelerating and about 22.2 million cord cutting are expected to be done in the coming years, emphasizing the shift toward on-demand content.

Study objectives of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Content Delivery Network (CDN) market trends that influence the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market

Detailed TOC of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Online Users, Per-Capita Online Consumption, And Demand for High -Quality Video Content Drives Growth

4.5.2 Growing Demand From Online Gaming Industries Adding Market Growth

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Larger Organisations Tending to Build Their Own CDNs

4.6.2 Bandwidth Concerns Particularly in Developing and Undeveloped Economies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution and Service

5.1.1 Media Delivery

5.1.2 Cloud Security

5.1.3 Web Performance

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Media and Entertainment

5.2.2 Advertising

5.2.3 E-Commerce

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Business and Financial Services

5.2.6 Research and Education

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.2 Akamai Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 Google LLC.

6.1.4 Verizon Digital Media Services (Oath Inc.)

6.1.5 Limelight Networks Inc.

6.1.6 CDNetworks Co. Ltd

6.1.7 Fastly Inc.

6.1.8 StackPath LLC

6.1.9 Edgemesh Inc.

6.1.10 Tata Communications

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

