“Contactless Payment Terminals Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Contactless Payment Terminals market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245255

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Internet Penetration to Drive the Contactless Payment Terminals Market

– The growth of the contactless payment terminals market will be driven by internet penetration as a strong internet connection is the backbone of this payment method.

– The number of internet users in 2018 reached more than 4 billion, depicting a 7% year-on-year growth rate.

– Moreover, with increasing digitization and smart cities, people will be more inclined towards contactless payment methods as they offer convenience and quicker checkout time.

– Also, smartphone manufacturers are coming out with contactless payment methods such as Samsung Pay. All this will aid the contactless payment terminals market to grow.

– Moreover, North America has the highest internet penetration rate followed by , Australia, Latin America. The world average of internet penetration rate is 56.80 %. With increasing penetration level of the internet, people are adapting themselves to new technology and they are becoming more technology oriented. This boost the contactless payment market.

– Applications like Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay & many more are driving the market by providing easy to use, one tap money transfer, rewards and lot of other perks.

to Have Largest Share in the Contactless Payment Terminals Market

– Owing to increasing smart card rollouts and technological advancements, is expected to lead the market with the largest share.

– According to the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), contactless payments on the Mastercard and Maestro networks grew by 145% in , in 2018. Growth in contactless payments was robust across multiple countries in , thus driving interest in wearable payments.

– According to UK Finance, there were 1.6 billion debit and credit card transactions in the UK. Nearly a third of all card transactions in the UK were made using contactless cards. There were 642 million contactless card transactions in January 2019, a 19.5 percent increase from 537 million a year earlier.

– Moreover, banks are integrating with mobile payment apps in the an region, owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones. For instance, Apple is integrating with Monzo.

Market Overview:

The global contactless payment terminals market was valued at USD 10.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.58 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.86% during the forecast year 2019-2024. Due to the rising need for cashless payments and ease of transactions, contactless payments have gained prominence, in the payment technologies market. There has been a rapid rise in cashless transactions, over the past few years.

– The pace with which the payments can be processed is making contactless payment lucrative for businesses and the faster checkout times, along with the ease of payments, are making users upgrade their cards to contactless ones.

– Contactless payments with a contactless card, payment-enabled mobile, or wearable device at a contactless-enabled checkout terminal, are witnessing increasing adoption.

– While increasing internet penetration is driving the growth of the contactless payment terminals market, concerns over the security of information that is visible through such terminals is set to hinder the growth to some extent. Key Manufacturers Like

Gemalto NV (Thales Group)

OTI Global

VeriFone Systems Inc

Visiontek

Ingenico Group SA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Castles Technologies

ID Tech Solutions. Scope of the Report: