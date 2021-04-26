“Contactless Payment Terminals Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Contactless Payment Terminals market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Internet Penetration to Drive the Contactless Payment Terminals Market
– The growth of the contactless payment terminals market will be driven by internet penetration as a strong internet connection is the backbone of this payment method.
– The number of internet users in 2018 reached more than 4 billion, depicting a 7% year-on-year growth rate.
– Moreover, with increasing digitization and smart cities, people will be more inclined towards contactless payment methods as they offer convenience and quicker checkout time.
– Also, smartphone manufacturers are coming out with contactless payment methods such as Samsung Pay. All this will aid the contactless payment terminals market to grow.
– Moreover, North America has the highest internet penetration rate followed by , Australia, Latin America. The world average of internet penetration rate is 56.80 %. With increasing penetration level of the internet, people are adapting themselves to new technology and they are becoming more technology oriented. This boost the contactless payment market.
– Applications like Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay & many more are driving the market by providing easy to use, one tap money transfer, rewards and lot of other perks.
to Have Largest Share in the Contactless Payment Terminals Market
– Owing to increasing smart card rollouts and technological advancements, is expected to lead the market with the largest share.
– According to the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), contactless payments on the Mastercard and Maestro networks grew by 145% in , in 2018. Growth in contactless payments was robust across multiple countries in , thus driving interest in wearable payments.
– According to UK Finance, there were 1.6 billion debit and credit card transactions in the UK. Nearly a third of all card transactions in the UK were made using contactless cards. There were 642 million contactless card transactions in January 2019, a 19.5 percent increase from 537 million a year earlier.
– Moreover, banks are integrating with mobile payment apps in the an region, owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones. For instance, Apple is integrating with Monzo.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Contactless Payment Terminals market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Contactless Payment Terminals market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Contactless Payment Terminals market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Detailed TOC of Contactless Payment Terminals Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Reduction in Queuing Time and Quicker Checkout Time
4.4.2 Convenience and Ease Associated with Contactless Payments
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Security Concerns in Digital Payment
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Bluetooth
5.1.2 Infrared
5.1.3 Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)
5.1.4 Near Field Communication (NFC)
5.1.5 Carrier-based
5.1.6 Wi-Fi
5.2 By Payment Mode
5.2.1 Account-based
5.2.2 Credit/Debit Card
5.2.3 Stored Value
5.2.4 Smart Card
5.2.5 Other Payment Modes
5.3 By Device
5.3.1 Integrated POS
5.3.2 mPOS
5.3.3 PDA
5.3.4 Unattended Terminal
5.3.5 Contactless Reader
5.3.6 Other Devices
5.4 By End-user Industry
5.4.1 Retail
5.4.2 Transport
5.4.3 Banking
5.4.4 Government
5.4.5 Healthcare
5.4.6 Education
5.4.7 Other End-user Industries
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2
5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.5.2.2 Germany
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Rest of
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Mexico
5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 UAE
5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Gemalto NV (Thales Group)
6.1.2 OTI Global
6.1.3 VeriFone Systems Inc
6.1.4 Visiontek
6.1.5 Ingenico Group SA
6.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
6.1.7 Castles Technologies
6.1.8 ID Tech Solutions
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
