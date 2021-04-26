“Cloud Services Brokerage Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cloud Services Brokerage market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Internal Cloud Services Brokerage is Expected to Hold the Major Share

– A CSB can bundle all the cloud services into a single bill, where the customers can manage cloud service provider bills for various infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms by using CSB.

– Internal CSB provides a unified multi-cloud/SaaS governance, security, compliance, license management, and support, spend management and overall user experience to employees. It provides both centralized resources to both public and private cloud services’ users.

– For optimal result, CSB must be part of the company’s cloud equation. Otherwise, the benefits of moving services outside the organization may very well be hampered by the internal mess. It caters through the installed cloud workload thereby across different cloud services among IaaS, PaaS, SaaS.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the studied market, owing to the exponential growth of cloud services adoption among all forms of business.

– By implementing initiatives to build more business confidence across the cloud, local governments are playing a significant role in the development of cloud integration services market across the Asia-Pacific region. The region is also the fastest growing area for data centers in the world, currently.

Market Overview:

The cloud services brokerage market registered a value of USD 4.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period 2019-2024. The increasing security concerns regarding the data and the lack of awareness about the cloud brokerage services are some of the primary factors hindering the studied market growth.

– The global cloud service brokerage market is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to exponentially increasing adoption of cloud service among various end-user industries coupled with the surge in deployment of Pay-as-you-go (PAYG) cloud pricing model.

– With an increased demand for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), pay as you go pricing model is also witnessing a surge in demand, as it is enhancing the above-mentioned platform’s performance by reducing the billing complexity.

– However, the increasing security concerns regarding the data and the lack of awareness about the cloud brokerage services are some of the primary factors hindering the studied market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

NEC Corporation

DXC Technology Company

Rightscale Inc.

Wipro Limited

IBM Corporation

NTT Data Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.. Scope of the Report: