Market Overview:

TOC of Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Cloud Intrusion Protection Software market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Telecom and Information Technology Expected to Grow Exponentially

– Cloud intrusion protection systems are growing adoption in the telecom industry, which serves every other industry in the market.

– With advancements in technology and increasing adoption of modern connectivity systems, the demand for communication services in industries, such as automotive, retail, energy & power, government services, IT sector and other industries employing technology, has seen incremental growth over the past decade.

– The telecom industry now serves a critical link for every industry to operate without interruptions. With the advent of cloud services, the dependence on communication is growing. The telecom and IT industries have merged to provide better operations.

– The IT industry nowadays plays a major role. With industries moving toward cloud and automation, they are increasingly deploying IT systems to support operations and telecom industries to provide connectivity and communication services, to facilitate the working of the whole system.

– As Telecom & IT holds a major stake in cyber connectivity, the spending on cybersecurity of Telecom & IT industry would be high as compared to other industry. Moreover, with rapid growth in technology in terms of IoT,5G & AI it is very much essential to protect the data and prevent the data breaches across the network.

North America is the Major Contributor to the Market Growth

– The North American market has been the market of focus for cloud IPS software companies. The North American market is the highest contributor to cloud IPS software

– The is a major contributor to the North American market, on account of early adoption and major investments in a cloud environment.

– There are several reasons for the high contribution from this region, such as the presence of large enterprises, the growing frequency of cyber-attacks, and the increasing number of hosted servers.

– Cloud services are in high demand and are experiencing high adoption with the rise in demand for IoT systems.

– The government in North American countries have tightened the norms to provide better cloud security.

Detailed TOC of Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Cyber Threats and Hacking Attempts

4.3.2 Increased IT Spending on Network Security

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Detection of False Positives and False Negatives

4.4.2 Loss of Network Performance Due to Multiple Checks

4.5 Opportunities in the Global Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Consulting

5.1.2 Managed Service

5.1.3 Design and Integration

5.1.4 Training and Education

5.2 By Industry Vertical

5.2.1 Telecom and Information Technology

5.2.2 Banking and Financial Service

5.2.3 Oil and Gas

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Government

5.2.7 Travel and Transport

5.2.8 Retail

5.2.9 Entertainment and Media

5.2.10 Other Industry Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

6.1.5 HP Inc.

6.1.6 McAfee Inc. (Intel Corporation)

6.1.7 Dell Inc.

6.1.8 Trustwave Corporation

6.1.9 AlienVault Inc. (AT&T Cybersecurity)

6.1.10 Symantec Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

