Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Merchandising and Supply Chain Analytics Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share

– E-commerce has had an impact on the traditional brick and mortar retailers reducing their significance marking the data-driven revolution in the retail sector.

– An efficient supply chain, the optimised movement of goods from supplier to warehouse to store to customer, is very critical to every business. Therefore, big data analytics is at the core of revolutionising retail supply chain i.e tracking and tracing product flow and stock levels in real-time, leveraging customer data to predict buying patterns, even using robots to tirelessly fulfil orders in vast automated warehouses.

– In th UK, the supply chain Big Data analytics for retail is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period following manufacturing and energy sector.

– Owing to this, it is further expected that predictive analytics and machine learning AI will revolutionize the retail supply chain.

North America Region Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– The retail sector in the region is huge and is witnessing an increase in the sales. In the US, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), retail sales are expected to rise between 3.8% and 4.4% to more than USD 3.8 trillion in 2019, citing high consumer confidence, low unemployment and rising wages.

– Besides, North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for Big Data analytics. The region boasts of a strong foothold of Big Data analytics vendors, which further contributes to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Microstrategy Incorporated among others.

– With this increase in the creation and consumption of data in retail (with increased sales) that continues to grow rapidly calls for more significant investments in big data analytics hardware, software, and services.

