"BFSI Security Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. BFSI Security market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Rise in Cyber Data Breaches
– The BFSI sector is one of the critical infrastructure segment that suffers several data breaches and cyber attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves and the financial information that is at stake. The financial service institutions have been identified to be four times more susceptible to cyber attacks, as compared to other industries, which is expected to drive the demand for such solutions.
– In 2017, Equifax, one of the three largest credit agencies in the United States, experienced a breach of over 140 million accounts, and over 209,000 credit card related data being stolen.
– Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart, in 2017, revealed that Kmart’s store payment systems were infected with malware. JPMorgan was a victim in one of the biggest bank breaches in history; where hackers got access to the financial information of around 3,500 customers. With such instances, the companies are bound to increase cybersecurity, which in turn will be the growth driver for the BFSI security market.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
– North America, particularly the is one of the largest markets for BFSI security owing to the region majorly depending on digital payments. The region is expected to witness healthy growth as well due to multiple government initiatives in the country demanding the need for better security solutions.
– Due to the country’s high dependence on online payments and recovering banking infrastructure from the financial crisis of 2007-2008, the banks in this region witnessed a high number of data breach attempts.
– The witnessed a total of 1579 data breaches in 2017, of which 8% of data breaches were accounted for by Banking institutes. Although this number is small, the amount of sensitive data available in the banking industry is very high making it a prime target for hackers, especially banks using SWIFT architecture.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
BFSI Security market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the BFSI Security market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the BFSI Security market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of BFSI Security market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries BFSI Security market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of BFSI Security ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of BFSI Security market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in BFSI Security space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the BFSI Security market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global BFSI Security Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
