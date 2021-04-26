“Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245646

Key Market Trends:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Expected to Dominate the Market

– Owing to the wide variety of operations they can perform in the current scenario, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) have made significant strides since their inception.

– Engineers have been identified to harness the capability of UAV, to collect visual and thermal data over vast areas, at a much higher precision than before.

– With appropriate data analytics, this information is being used by the military for various purposes, which include security and control, aerial reconnaissance, access chemical, biological and nuclear conditions, and to strategize the required measures.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The US Department of Defense has requested approximately USD 9.39 billion for unmanned systems and associated technologies in the 2019 budget. This proposal includes funding for the procurement of 3,447 new air, ground, and sea drones.

– The 2019 budget proposal represents a significant expansion in drone spending over the FY 2018 requested budget, which contained approximately USD 7.5 billion in drone-related spending and orders for 807 drones.

– The Pentagon has introduced new research programs that address autonomy and artificial intelligence and has boosted funding for Project Maven, an artificial intelligence program, by 81 percent to over USD 100 million. This increased spending is a major factor boosting the growth of the market in the region.

Market Overview:

The global artificial intelligence in modern warfare market was valued at USD 1036.584 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 7687.182 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 40.25% during 2019-2024. China is betting on AI to enhance its defense capabilities and is expected to become the world leader in this field by 2030.

– The growing demand for mass destructive weapons is driving the growth of the market. The growth in the testing of nuclear weapons by countries like North Korea is leading to an increase in the demand for mass destructive weapons. But these weapons are radiological, biological, or chemical in nature, therefore they are harmful.

– The emergence of extremist organizations across the globe, such as ISIS, has led to an increased emphasis on the use of technology, in the fields of counter-terrorism and defense activities. Through continued experiments and studies, automated vehicles have been identified to act as force multipliers.

– Although AI is a growing element in the military strategy of many countries, the an Union and China have been engaging in the issue of AI ethics. Many leading human rights organizations argue that the use of weapons such as armed drones will lead to an increase in civilian deaths and unlawful killings. Others are concerned that unregulated AI will lead to an international arms race.< Key Manufacturers Like

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Endeavor Robotics

JSC Kalashnikov Concern

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems

Dassault Aviation

Raytheon Company

Roboteam Ltd

SparkCognition Inc.

Stryke Industries LLC

Textron Inc. Scope of the Report: