Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” report added to ReportsWeb has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The antimicrobial coatings market was valued at US$ 2,918.30 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7,514.56 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2028.

Key Players : Cupron; Alistagen Corporation; AK Coatings Inc.; Fiberlock; Microban International Ltd.; PPG Industries Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Nano-Care Deutschland AG; and Axalta Coating Systems

Major Region Covers – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Market segmentation, by Application:

Medical

HVAC

Mold Remediation

Building and Construction

Foods and Beverages

Others

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Antimicrobial Coatings Market Overview

2 Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Antimicrobial Coatings Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Antimicrobial Coatings Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region

7 Global Antimicrobial Coatings Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

8 Antimicrobial Coatings Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

