“Antenna Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Antenna market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245675

Key Market Trends:

Smart Antenna is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share

– Smart antennas are proficient in increasing the signal range, minimalizing interfering signals, combating signal fading and as a consequence enhancing the capacity of a wireless system. Increasing application of smart antennas in smartphones and growing demand for smart antennas in wireless communication are driving the smart antennas adoption.

– Moreover, rising need for faster data transmission in modern communication systems with optimized evolution data, high speed downloading, and web browsing has forced organizations to increase the efficiency of wireless transmission, which is favoring the market.

– Furthermore, continuously improving network infrastructure has compelled retailers to use m-commerce and e-commerce with RFID tracking systems technology, to track the shipments. The integration of RFID technology in the IoT landscape is expected to be one of the significant trends that will gain traction and aid the adoption of smart antennas over the forecast period.

– As the telecom industry waits for 5G, antenna vendors are busy perfecting the adoption of smart antenna constructs across power values, operating distances and frequency ranges.

North America is Expected to Have a Major Market Share

– Developed communication infrastructure and increasing investments in the region for the development of new infrastructure from military and defense, satellite, and cellular communication are expected to drive the growth of the antenna market.

– Shortly, with smartphones gaining penetration in new markets and the advent of new communication technologies, such as 4G (and further advanced technologies like 5G) expected to enter the market, the demand for smart antennas seems lucrative for market prospects.

– AT&T’s 5G trials are helping the company guide its 5G 3GPP standards contributions. AT&T has been testing 5G fixed wireless equipment with vendors, and it showed the possibilities of millimeter wave (mmWave) radio access technology for the networks of the future.

– With international companies exploring the potential in emerging nations, this sector is witnessing increasing investments. Overall, the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period.

– High defense budgets of the and increasing demand for economic and security issues have increased the need for RADAR systems. Additionally, technological advancements and growing demand for ranging and detection of objects are fuelling the demand for RADAR systems.

Market Overview:

The global antenna market was valued at USD 18.57 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 27.7 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 6.96% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Radio antennas are being extensively used as they are comparatively cheaper and are deployed on a large scale. On the other hand, RADARs are finding applications in many fields, including automobile, defense, drones, etc.

– Investments in autonomous vehicles are driving the demand for RADAR and other communication systems. Satellite communication and cellular communication are also investing heavily in improving the existing infrastructure. This is resulting in augmenting demand for antenna systems.

– With international companies exploring the potential of the emerging nations, this sector is witnessing increasing amounts of investments. Overall, the market is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period.

– However, there is still a need for efficiency and bandwidth improvements. Due to these factors, the growth of the antennas is getting hampered. Key Manufacturers Like

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Cobham PLC

Fractus Antennas SL

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd

Antcom Corporation

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Pulse Electronics Corporation

Comrod Communication ASA

Circomm Technology Corp

Viasat Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.. Scope of the Report: