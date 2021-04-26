“4D Printing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. 4D Printing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Applications in Automotive Sector to Drive the 4D Printing Market
– With the increasing use of 3D printing in making prototypes, productions, making concepts and samples, in education, arts, and others, the use of 4D printing is also booming in various end users such as medical, aerospace and defense, automotive, being the advanced extension of 3D printing.
– Out of all, the automotive industry continually faces new challenges, as the demand for inexpensive and high-quality components increases. Extreme diligence must be maintained to ensure that such components are designed and manufactured with sufficient quality, in order to endure a variety of service environments.
– Since 4D printed parts are prone to change its shape and size according to the environmental factors. They are widely used in cars, which in various conditions adjusts to the required shape and size.
– The usual automobile component may fail for different failure modes, causing severe accidents and therefore it is important to identify the failure mode for which the automobile component fails more frequently and then use 4D printed parts instead of normal parts for better reliability and safety.
– Recently, Asia-Pacific witnessed considerable growth in the automotive industry, owing to the increasing demand for passenger cars. as well as advanced vehicles. The passenger vehicles, however, find increased usage due to population density in the region. Therefore, the increasing production of passenger and luxury cars is driving market growth in the region.
North America to Account for Significant Market Share in 4D Printing Market
– The North American region, particularly the United States, is among the lead innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption, for additive manufacturing. It is expected to retain its position as the market leader, over the forecast period.
– Moreover, it has reported that, in the United States, one out of seven deaths are attributable to CAD (coronary artery disease), with the estimated incidence of myocardial infarction is 790,000 per year, according to the Hindawi Publishing Corporation.
– Despite advances in medical therapy and medical sector, fibrotic myocardial scar tissue formation, after ischemia leading to depressed heart function, is considered an irreversible process, short of a heart transplant.
– One of the new methods of cardiac tissue engineering is 4D bioprinting that has shown varying degrees of success, where optimization of the tissue engineering process has led to important preclinical applications.
